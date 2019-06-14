Unraveling Links between Spirituality, Science, and the Ancient Knowledge

Cosmic Connections: Ancient Knowledge Meets Spiritual Science

A reflective journey of self-discovery to co-create one’s best self

These pages will lay out a path that asks for your inner discernment to consider your worldview, new possibilities, and the best road toward living a centered life.” — Dr. Cheri St. Arnauld

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cheri St. Arnauld’s thought-provoking debut book tells readers how understanding the science-spirituality connection and living aligned to the energy and frequency of all matter on Earth can make remarkable changes in one’s life.

“Cosmic Connections” is a unique look at spirituality and the links between ancient knowledge and science, the soul and nature, and living within the universal flow of life. The web of connections in the book is designed for practical application in today’s busy world. The definition of “spirituality,” as it is used in this book, is not built on traditional religious teachings. It is built on a personal connection to a universal source through the lens of ancient teachings and scientific breakthroughs regarding new ways to view the universe and our role in the beautiful dance of life.

“Everything has energy around it, some good and some bad. The key is to build intuition to discern the difference and understanding how energies can impact health, the mind, and your spirit or consciousness. It affects our emotions and relationships with each other. Free will is about being intentional with our thinking and living within this energy flow,”

St. Arnauld said when asked about the book’s message.

The book has a five-star rating on Amazon. Sami, one of the reviewers, said “The tone of the book is warm and mentoring and the information given is in the spirit of encouraging you to consider and think about the material as opposed to rigid dogma. She starts out with an overview of Spirituality and the Law of One then integrates how the LOO operates in reality, geometry, Meditation, chakras, health. I loved her Food for Thought and the suggestions for applying them for better physical and spiritual health. Even the 11-page bibliography was interesting and gave many good resources for further clarification or study.”

Dr. St. Arnauld’s “Cosmic Connections: Ancient Knowledge Meets Spiritual Science” book was featured in this year’s London Book Fair in Olympia, London and in the recently concluded BookExpo America and BookCon in New York, NY.



About the Author:

Dr. Cheri St. Arnauld is an academic, intuitive, and spiritual activist spending over 30 years in education. Her career led her through the worlds of public, private and for-profit education where she left the corporate world to pursue soul work. She has traveled the world, living abroad when she was young, and now exploring sacred sites from the top of the Andes Mountains, through the jungles of Costa Rica, to the standing stones of England and Ireland. She has had countless mystical experiences in every sacred site helping her make connections between ancient knowledge and spiritual science. She is now dedicated to sharing this knowledge with others and is a regular speaker at workshops and conferences nationwide.

Cosmic Connections: Ancient Knowledge Meets Spiritual Science

Written by Dr. Cheri St. Arnauld

Paperback | $15.99

Hardback | $25.31

E-book | $3.99

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Science Meets Ancient Wisdom: Cosmic Connections-Cheri St Arnauld, PhD



