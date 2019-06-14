Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter Hosts Ninth Annual Leadership Conference In Dallas

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women’s Energy Network (WEN) – North Texas Chapter will host the organization’s Ninth Annual Leadership Conference, "New Frontiers: Beyond The Glass Ceiling," June 20, 2019. The half-day event will be held at the La Cima Club, 5215 North O’Connor Road, 26th floor, Irving, TX. Conference registration will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a networking lunch and the afternoon program. A networking reception will immediately follow the conference at 5:00 p.m.“We are so excited about the talented and inspirational women we have assembled to speak at this year’s 9th annual leadership conference. Not only do we have a remarkable line-up of speakers but we are pleased to already be seeing such a robust and impressive list of registered attendees,” said Becky Petereit, WEN- North Texas Chapter Conference Co-Chair. “We also look forward to honoring our founders and recognizing their contribution to WEN over the years.”WEN - North Texas Chapter is pleased to introduce the following speakers and panelists.Keynote speaker Judy Hoberman, President of Walking on the Glass Floor and Selling in a Skirt, will present the topic “Seven Essential Qualities of Women Who Lead.” Judy Hoberman is an author, speaker, trainer, coach, and mentor. She is the author of “Selling In A Skirt,” “Famous Isn’t Enough,” “Pure Wealth,” and her latest book “Walking on the Glass Floor,” which is about the soft skills of leadership. Judy was recently named as a Woman to Watch for International Women’s Day 2019 from Thrive Global.Gillian Hobson will be hosting a Dialogue with Regina Jones focusing on the topic “Embracing Change: A Conversation with Regina Jones.” Regina Bynote Jones currently serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Delek U.S. Holdings, Inc and Delek Logistics Partners LP, headquartered in Brentwood, TN. Throughout her career, Ms. Jones has held domestic and international legal roles with responsibility for complex legal environments across the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Gillian Hobson is a partner in the Houston office of Vinson & Elkins. Her practice includes a significant focus on securities offerings and securities regulation. She represents public and private companies and investment banks in all forms of capital raising transactions, including initial public offerings (IPOs), registered and private offerings of debt and equity securities, and preferred equity investments.Karen Potter will be hosting a Panel discussion focusing on the topic “Outside Perspective of the Energy Industry” with panelists: Jamie Beggs, Diane Schwarz, Pamela Greer, and Camilla Harris. Karen Potter is a Managing Director at Deloitte Services, LP. Karen transferred to Texas in 2012 to lead Deloitte’s Growth Enterprise Services Group and North Texas marketplace with a focus on serving the Oil & Gas Industry sector. Jamie Beggs serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. She has oversight for the finance functions and guides the organization's financial strategies in alignment with the strategies of the business. Diane Schwarz serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer for Hunt Consolidated, Inc. She is a senior IT executive with more than 20 years of experience in building and leading best in class IT teams. Pamela Greer is CEO of Karis Resources, a certified woman-owned oil and gas services company specializing in the treatment, transportation, and disposal of saltwater. Camilla Harris is the Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer of Sunoco, L.P. (NYSE: SUN) which is one of the largest motor fuel distributors in the United States by gallons.The conference will conclude with the Closing Keynote Speaker Dr. Ann Bluntzer, Associate Professor at Neely School of Business, with a presentation titled “Long Term Career Success for Women: What are the Influencing Factors.” Dr. Ann Bluntzer teaches in the Department of Management and Leadership at the TCU Neeley School of Business, focusing on transformational leadership and non-profit management, as well as teaching and advising the TCU Energy MBA. Dr. Bluntzer is also the President and Founder of The Agrarian, a private leadership consulting business that specializes in land/real estate conservation and development, with clients such as The Nature Conservancy, YMCA, United States Department of Agriculture, United States Department of Education, United States Agency for International Development, United States Marine Corps, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.Following the conference, WEN- North Texas will host a networking reception to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the founding of the WEN-North Texas Chapter.Members and nonmembers can register for the event by visiting the chapter’s website, www.womensenergynetwork.org . The price for attendance is $100 for Women's Energy Network members and $120 for non-members. This price includes attendance at the luncheon, all conference presentations, and the networking reception.For more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, contact Gauri Gajewar at gauris712@gmail.com, or Rebecca Petereit at rpetereit@velaw.com.For more information about the Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter, visit www.womensenergynetwork.org and click on WEN North Texas or contact Jennifer Evans, Garnet Energy, at JenniferEvans@garnetenergyllc.com. Interested parties can join the North Texas Chapter by clicking on Join today! on the North Texas Chapter’s home page.About WENThe Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has thousands of members nationwide. For more information, please visit the WEN North Texas Chapter website at www.womensenergynetwork.org Thank you to our generous sponsors.2019 WEN Leadership Conference SponsorsPlatinumEastWest BankHolly FrontierEnLink MidstreamGoldTCU Neeley School of BusinessSilverNGPVison & ElkinsVistra EnergyWeaver2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:National SponsorsSidley Austin LLPOpportuneDeloitteVinson & ElkinsShellHunt Oil CompanyGold Level SponsorsAAPL NAPESilver Level SponsorsBDOJackson WalkerThompson & KnightWeaverLegacy Texas Bank



