ProServeIT Corporation Named Finalist for Two 2019 Microsoft IMPACT Awards

MISSISSAGUA, ON, CANADA, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT Corporation (ProServeIT) is pleased to announce that it has been named a finalist in two of Microsoft Canada's IMPACT Award categories for 2019.Finalists were announced by Microsoft yesterday. This year's IMPACT award finalists were able to showcase their successes and continue to be a solid representation of a broad ecosystem of Microsoft Canada partners, both building and delivering innovative solutions to organizations of all sizes and all industries, on Microsoft technology. ProServeIT was recognized in both the Modern Marketing Innovation category and the SMB Regional Partner of the Year category.“It means a lot to our organization to be recognized as a finalist for the Modern Marketing Innovation award,” said Mihae Ahn, Marketing Manager at ProServeIT. “We work hard to ensure that our customers and prospects get the most up-to-date information about the products and services they're looking for, when and where they're looking for it. We pay particular attention to the various stages of the buyer journey, and have undertaken several new initiatives this year to meet customers and potential customers where they are.”“We are honoured to have been chosen as a finalist for this prestigious award,” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT, speaking about the SMB Regional Partner of the Year nomination. “Our team has worked hard to assist organizations in using Cloud technology to reduce their overall capital expenditures, tapping into better resources, and providing improved security, collaboration and support. To be recognized by Microsoft for our commitment to helping companies truly benefit from Microsoft technology is a great honour.”This year’s 2019 Microsoft IMPACT Award winners will be announced during the Canadian Keynote and Awards event in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 14th as part of Microsoft Inspire.About ProServeIT CorporationAs a multi-award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ProServeIT Corporation has been helping organizations of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminate their “IT debt” and apply a security lens to everything they do. ProServeIT understands that every organization has unique needs and challenges and we work with our customers to understand the culture of their organization, who their customers are, and what’s most important to them as a company.Established in 2002, ProServeIT was one of the first Canadian Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing. To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Vancouver, British Columbia, Paris, France and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.



