Intergral Extends Application Intelligence Platform with Nerd.Vision, for Rapid Production Debugging

BOEBLINGEN, GERMANY, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nerd.Vision non-intrusive debugger will allow the developer to capture live data and debug an application in production, simply and easily.

Intergral GmbH, a leading application intelligence company, announced the launch and immediate release of Nerd.Vision – a new SaaS solution to enable cross-platform debugging and data capture capability. Nerd.Vision enables software developers to quickly gain insight into their production environments without any code changes, re-deploys or restarts – it simply works.

Getting instant insight into what’s happening in an application is extremely challenging, it usually involves adding additional logging code and redeploying, only to find that the issue isolation has failed, causing the whole process to restart. Nerd.Vision solves this problem by providing a simple, secure means of setting non-breaking breakpoints in Java applications. Easily and seamlessly connect Nerd.Vision to a code repository, such as GitHub or GitLab, navigate the application code and set a breakpoint. As breakpoints fire, local data and stacktraces will be automatically captured and made available in Nerd.Vision.

“We are all about enabling developers to get to the root of production problems and performance issues, so they can fix things as quickly and efficiently as possible. This capability relies on real-time insight, depth and simplicity, which are the core characteristics of Nerd.Vision. Production debugging and data capture is only the beginning of what we can achieve with Nerd.Vision and we look forward to providing our customers with the “Vision” they need as this product evolves,” said David Tattersall, CEO of Intergral GmbH.

Nerd.Vision currently supports Java and Python and can be used on all of the mainstream cloud platforms to enable simple, secure debugging capability within serverless and containerized production environments. Future releases will extend the platform to support other technologies as well as integration with other platforms.

Getting started with Nerd.Vision is simple, a free account is created enabling an agent to be downloaded and installed, it takes just a few minutes to configure before the first non-breaking breakpoint is set.

About Intergral GmbH:

Intergral is a leading application intelligence company, founded in 1998 in Germany. Nerd.Vision is the latest addition to our product portfolio, which also includes our flagship product, FusionReactor, a real-time Application Performance Monitoring tool which brings low-level visibility and debugging capability for Java and ColdFusion applications. Thousands of customers trust our products to monitor and debug their applications, enabling them to identify and respond faster to performance and stability problems.

Learn more at https://nerd.vision and https://www.Fusion-Reactor.com

