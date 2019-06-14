FIRST ANNUAL MISS AUSTRALIA CHINESE PAGEANT 2019 BRISBANE FEATURING WORLD RENOWNED FASHION DESIGNER CHEVONNE QUINN

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first annual Miss Australia Chinese Pageant 2019 Brisbane will feature a runway show by word renowned Brisbane local fashion designer Chevonne Quin. The pageant will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on August 3, 2019.The organiser of this event, Chevonne Quin, is an art fashion design brand with three major women’s fashion and accessories lines for different ages, temperaments, body shapes and nationalities. The Chevonne Quin workshop was established in Lille France on September 2009 and relocated to Brisbane on January 2013. Chevonne Quin is focused on encouraging and supporting participants, as well as contestants to use their own influence in the community to make a contribution to charitable causes, making more young women grateful to give something back to the community. This reflects the brand’s concept of real beauty, coming from the inside.Chevonne Quin, will be unveiling their collection at the event. Each look will incorporate an elegant pageant fascinator, inspired by their renowned equestrian (horse racing) creative style. Attendees will get the chance to witness a live Chevonne Quin runway show, bringing together an evening of beauty, fashion, business and local tourism all for a good cause. The pageant will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre Plaza Ballroom on August 3, 2019 at 5pm. The event dress code is black tie (tuxedos and evening gowns strictly). Enjoy a night out at a gala dinner, live fashion show and pageant all wrapped-up into one memorable event. We hope to see you there!Proceeds from Miss Australia Chinese Pageant 2019 Brisbane ticket sales will be donated to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital Foundation (RBWHF). Visit the website to learn more about the contestants and their personal stories. Each contestant from the pageant will have their own promotional page on the charity’s website to help garner donations for the foundation. Leading up to the big night, contestants will encourage the public to contribute through their personalized profiles/interface (donations start at $2). This promotional element will not only raise money for an important cause, it will also educate the masses on the overall morale of the pageant, giving back to the community. To purchase tickets for the pageant, please visit the Chevonne Quin website



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.