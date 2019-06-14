PARMACOTTO, Gourmet Cold Cut & Meat Brand 100% Made in Italy, Presenting at the 65th Annual Summer 2019 Fancy Food Show

Parmacotto Booth #2669

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parmacotto, the gourmet cold cut and meat brand, 100% made in Italy, will be presenting at the 65th Annual Summer 2019 Fancy Food Show Sunday, June 23rd - Tuesday, June 25th.Parmacotto will celebrate at Summer 2019 Fancy Food Show the launch of his products in the United States market.Earlier this year, Parmacotto launched their product line to the United States market. Buyers, journalists, and Fancy Food Show attendees will have the opportunity to taste the Parmacotto product line, which will include all cooked and roasted hams, as well as a wide variety of products: from traditional salamis to ready-to-eat cold cuts. Parmacotto's core business and value is in using top quality products that are 100% made in Italy, which is the focus of the United States product launch."Buyers will have the chance to know our products mainly characterized by carefully selected raw materials and a unique production technology. We are planning a strong communication strategy for the introduction of our brand in the American market," states Andrea Schivazappa, CEO of Parmacotto, Spa.In February 2019, Parmacotto acquired Cibo Italia, LLC, renamed Parmacotto, LLC. Cibo Italia was established 10 years ago to sell Italian "salumeria" (cold cuts and cured meats) in the US market to both large-scale retailers and traditional delicatessens. Parmacotto, LLC aims to reach an annual growth of 25% within the next three years, with a target turnover of $20 million by 2020."Thanks to our know-how, today we are at an important milestone: the introduction of a brand in the American market, a brand made of history and quality, that will respond to the consumers' expectations. We will focus on the introduction of Parmacotto products (cooked and roasted ham) in the deli area and as pre-sliced products for retail shelves. The heritage of this brand will be the true ambassador for our 100% made in Italy products," says Alessandro Sita', CEO of Parmacotto, LLC.Parmacotto is recognized worldwide for the great attention they dedicate to quality, nutritional properties of their products, and their constant commitment to research & development. Visit the Parmacotto booth #2669 at the 65th Annual Summer 2019 Fancy Food Show at the Javits Center in New York City on Sunday, June 23rd - Tuesday, June 25th. For more information about Parmacotto, please visit our website http://www.parmacotto.com/ About Parmacotto S.p.a.With a consolidated turnover of 72 million euros in 2018, Parmacotto operates in the Italian market producing and selling high quality cured meats to large scale retailers and traditional deli sales. It has two production facilities in Marano (PR) and San Vitale Baganza (PR) and has about 150 employees. In addition to cooked ham, which represents the core business of the company, Parmacotto can offer a wide range of products: from traditional salamis to ready-to-eat cold cuts.



