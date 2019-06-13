Relax In Comfort Earns BBB Accreditation and A+ Rating

Relax In Comfort A+ Rating From The BBB Relax In Comfort Winter Park Store Tanked Reality Star Wayde King Relax In Comfort testimonial

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax In Comfort is Committed to BBB’s Standards of TrustThis week, Relax In Comfort announced its recent annual accreditation by BBB Serving Central Florida with a coveted “A+” rating. As a BBB fully Accredited Business, Relax In Comfort is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace.According to BBB reports by Princeton Research, 7 in 10 consumers say they are more likely to buy from a company designated as a BBB Accredited Business. BBB is a resource for the public, providing objective, unbiased information about businesses.“We are pleased to once again have earned our “A+” rating and been BBB Accredited because we value building trust with our customers,” said Don DePaulis, Relax In Comfort President. DePaulis continued “Our BBB Accreditation continues to give our customers confidence in our commitment to maintaining high ethical standards of conduct.”BBB Accredited Businesses must adhere to BBB’s “Standards of Trust,” a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly and telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy.About Relax In ComfortSince 1967 we have helped thousands of consumers to sit, sleep and feel better every day. We proudly represent the best legacy brands for adjustable beds, number beds massage chairs , zero gravity chairs and sleep related accessories. Relax In Comfort operates four Central Florida showroom locations and continues to be family owned & operated for over 50 years.Over the years our customers have included city leaders and luminaries alike, including Shaquille O’neal, Dr. J Julius Irving, Wayde King, Chris Dimarco and hundreds of doctors and medical professionals across the region.About BBBBBB’s mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust. BBB accomplishes this mission by creating a community of trustworthy businesses, setting standards for marketplace trust, encouraging and supporting best practices, celebrating marketplace role models and denouncing substandard marketplace behavior.Businesses that earn BBB Accreditation contractually agree and adhere to the organization’s high standards of ethical business behavior. BBB is the preeminent resource to turn to for objective, unbiased information on businesses and charities.

