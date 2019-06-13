David: The King of Jerusalem A Hero for All Ages

Coming Soon!

Coming to the “All New” Holy Land Experience in Orlando, FL, beginning June 18th

Holy Land Experience is an entertaining, inspiring, family-friendly theatrical theme park that ignites the values you believe while providing a full day of adventure, entertainment, and fun.” — Sherri Patko

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE FIND A PRESS RELEASE (FOR PUBLICATION) FOLLOWED BY A MEDIA ADVISORY (NOT FOR PUBLICATION)

****

David: The King of Jerusalem, an original musical, is coming to the “All New” Holy Land Experience in Orlando, FL, beginning June 18th!

Join us as we take you on a journey back in time to the pivotal moments in history that paved the way for a hero after God’s own heart.

Created by internationally recognized directors Robert and Elizabeth Muren, this production brings you the ultimate grace experience.

A combination of a theatrical stage performance and an interactive film backdrop on big screen, the production features all-new, captivating music with lyrics from the Book of Psalms.

It follows the life of David from the time he is a young shepherd boy who is always overlooked by his father and older brothers, to when he becomes the king of Israel, and ultimately to the time he rests with his fathers. In his lonely moments as a shepherd boy, David develops an intimate relationship with God, his unseen Father, with whom he is always seen. His high esteem of this relationship is what causes him to be called a man after God’s own heart.

As king, the adult David enjoys the perks of success and power and doesn’t always heed God’s counsel. Nevertheless, His unseen Father never leaves him. He is with David even through the adulterous act with Bathsheba, the murder of Uriah, and the subsequent tragedies. It is during the tumultuous years of the older David’s reign that he faces an uprising within his own household and is forced to confront his secrets and fears.

As he discovers which of his sons will be his successor, he remembers that man looks at the outward appearance, but God looks at the heart. The musical reveals a God who doesn’t force His will on any person, a Savior who is full of grace and mercy, and a Father who desires more than anything to have a relationship with His children.

The “All New” Holy Land Experience is a must visit theme park during your Summer adventure in Orlando, FL and is a great destination rain or shine. Guests can enjoy multiple, original musical productions, biblical museum exhibits, restaurants and gift shops throughout the day in our beautiful air-conditioned buildings.

Holy Land Experience is an entertaining, inspiring, family-friendly theatrical theme park that ignites the values you believe in, while providing a full day of adventure, entertainment, and fun. Come, and create great memories that will last a lifetime! Ticketing information for David is available at https://holylandexperience.com/show/david/. The live musical production will run with daily shows until the Christmas Season starts on November 26, 2019.

# # #

Holy Land Experience is owned by Trinity Broadcast Network. Learn more at https://holylandexperience.com/. Contact: Sherri Patko, HLE Sales Manager, at 321-206-6040 or via email to spatko@holylandexperience.com

MEDIA ADVISORY (NOT FOR PUBLICATION):

Media representatives are invited to a special VIP only performance the night of Friday, June 21st, at 7:30pm. There will be a VIP press reception with refreshments during intermission. To secure your seats for this one-time special event, please RSVP to Sherri Patko, Sales Manager, at 321‑206‑6040 or via email to spatko@holylandexperience.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.