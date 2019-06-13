R4G Launches Service to Help PTAs Fund Student Alaska Cruises for Good

Start Today We Help Talented Professionals Find Jobs They Love + Generate Proceeds for Causes + Reward Referrals with Travel Savings www.RecruitingforGood.com It is better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times

Recruiting for Good a staffing agency generates proceeds for causes; and rewards referrals with Alaska cruise travel to positively impact STEM students' lives.

Travel inspires kids to appreciate nature, care about climate change, and see the world for good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Cruise for Good+Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cruise for Good is a purposeful travel reward sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) to inspire community participation and help fund causes. Working collaboratively with PTAs; R4G is helping fund Alaska cruise trips to positively impact kids (student) who are passionate about climate change According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We are looking to work collaboratively with PTA's and schools in Southern California who are interested in integrating Alaska destinations as part of their experiential and educational STEM curriculum. Alaska cruises are perfect nature destinations for 5th grade thru Junior High School students."How to Participate in Cruise for GoodYour school books an Alaska cruise departing in 12 to 36 months. And connects with Recruiting for Good.Carlos Cymerman, adds "We generate proceeds from recruiting placements, and reward referrals with travel to fund impactful travel experiences for kids. Before I was a recruiter, I was a teacher...no amount of classroom learning or online viewing can replace experiencing nature in person....It is better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com Cruise for Good to impact your family's life, your community, and see the world for good. Love to have fun making a difference and travel; simply make referrals to help R4G fund The Ed Asner Family Center and earn travel saving rewards with your favorite brands (Crystal, Disney, Royal Caribbean, Viking, Virgin...and so much more). www.CruiseforGood.org The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org Cruise for Good favored travel partner...Autism on the Seas, an international organization, has been in collaboration with Royal Caribbean International since 2007 in developing cruise vacation services to accommodate adults and families living with children with Special Needs, including, but not limited to, Autism, Asperger Syndrome, Down Syndrome, Tourette Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and all Cognitive, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. These services quickly expanded to other cruise lines. www.AutismontheSeas.com Hype is a boutique communications agency that provides brand-strategic PR, Marketing and Social Media services to creative companies. We provide an extremely hands-on approach to client service and a collaborative philosophy that positions us as a preferred resource to members of the media. Dedicated to the entertainment industry as a community, Hype is committed to keen storytelling and promoting the creative process. www.HypeWorld.com



