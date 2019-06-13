Inspira Santa Marta “Do the Right Thing” at the Lisbon Botanical Garden

The Inspira Santa Marta Team

Green Globe member Inspira Santa Marta Hotel participated in a volunteer environmental initiative on the International Day for Biological Biodiversity.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe certified Inspira Santa Marta Hotel actively contributes to the conservation, development and enhancement of Cultural, Natural and Historical heritage, focusing on relationships with the local community. On the 22nd of May 2019, the International Day for Biological Biodiversity, the Inspira Santa Marta Team participated in a volunteer initiative with the motto "Doing The Right Thing".The Botanical Garden of Lisbon with an area of approximately 4 hectares, dates from 1878 and is one of the gardens of the University of Lisbon that belongs to the National Museum of Natural History and Science. Working in collaboration with others, Team members completed maintenance tasks including the removal of weeds and other plant debris on a specific area within the Garden. This was followed by a guided tour of the Garden where there was an opportunity to gain more specific knowledge about the biodiversity of national and international species.The Botanical Garden, especially rich in tropical species from New Zealand, Australia, China, Japan and South America, has encapsulated the peculiarities of the many different microclimates in one location. Some trees are particularly interesting due to their monumental size such as the tallest evergreen Sequoia tree in the world.For more information, consult the website of the Museums of the University of Lisbon https://museus.ulisboa.pt/pt-pt/jardim-botanico-lisboa About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactCris LazotiMarketingInspira Santa Marta HotelR. de Santa Marta 481150-297LisbonPORTUGALP: +351 210 440 910E: marketing@inspirahotels.comW: www.inspirahotels.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.