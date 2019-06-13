"So Much Joy" - A Beautiful Romantic Ballad by Jazz Vocalist Ellen Cooper

Ellen Cooper Pump It Up Magazine June/July Edition!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is nothing sweeter than an artist and a debut song that's time has come. Now, after years of building fervent followings in the U.S., Asia, the U.K. and other exotic spaces abroad, seasoned singer/songwriter Ellen Cooper is marking her studio recording launch with her delicious debut "So Much Joy" via The Sound of Los Angeles Records (in stores June 7th).Very much in the tradition of artists such as Anita Baker, Randy Crawford and Angela Bofill, Ellen Cooper is in possession of an expressive alto vocal instrument that can caress a song and chase the clouds away as it brings hearts closer together. Effortlessly and naturally rapturous, Cooper's performance on this beautifully produced piano ballad (featuring Gail Jhonson massaging the ivories) spiced with tasty saxophone ad libs will certainly find homes at adults-targeted radio formats, lite jazz and even some of the more daring AC stations. The song and her vocal are just that winning and convincing.Produced by '70s-era Motown songwriter/arranger Michael B. Sutton (Smokey Robinson), "So Much Joy" is destined to be a multi-format crossover sensation from a lady who - at long last - is bringing the fully ripened fruit of her artistry to the forefront. Ellen Cooper has not been idle. She has worked in many industries and successfully started two businesses with her husband...the man to whom she also dedicates the sentiment behind "So Much Joy." All the while, Ellen has guardedly nurtured her sacred loves for singing and writing songs that a growing number of fans have enjoyed in coveted as-the-occasion-strikes-her concerts.Taking her time, Cooper is now about to bring an album of spiritually conscious, politically-empowered and all around personally inspired original compositions, dotted with a couple of choice classic covers that will officially introduce a compelling and sophisticated new female counterpoint voice to the likes of Gregory Porter and the late, great Al Jarreau."So Much Joy" by Ellen Cooper is not merely a new song, it's the way said song will make you feel.Buy/Stream links: http://smarturl.it/ellencooper Don't miss her exclusive interview on Pump It Up Magazine June/July edition! For more information on Ellen Cooper, contact:info@thesoundofla.comReview written by A. Scott Galloway



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.