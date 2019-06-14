Integral BioSystems Announces the Chinese and New Zealand Patents on OcuSurf™ Innovation

Specialty drug delivery company Integral BioSystems LLC has won a Chinese Patent and a New Zealand Patent for its platform delivery innovation OcuSurf™

OcuSurf™ allows highly insoluble drug substances to be administered much more effectively than when formulated as simple suspensions” — Dr. Shikha P. Barman

BEDFORD, MA, US, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston area-based hybrid CRO/ innovation company Integral BioSystems has won a Chinese Patent (“Membrane-Adherent Self-Assembled Systems for Treatment of Ocular Disorders”, #ZL201580019868.9, issued on April 12, 2019) from CNIPA for one of its flagship inventions OcuSurf™. Additionally, the company has also received the New Zealand Patent (#725028, issued on April 30, 2019) from the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office.OcuSurf™ is a novel, patented, membrane-mimetic delivery system for medications to treat disorders of the ocular surface and the anterior chamber of the eye. Products formulated in OcuSurf™ are highly bioavailable and tissue-permeating, making this innovation an excellent 505b2 strategy for drug reformulation.The DetailsA substantial number of ophthalmic drug products for ocular disorders are hydrophobic, or sparingly soluble in water, and formulated as suspensions. This results in less than 5% of each eye-drop actually absorbed by the target tissue. Such formulations typically contain a high concentration of drug to achieve a therapeutic effect. OcuSurf™ nanostructured emulsions are formulated into mucosa-penetrating, tissue absorbed nanoparticles, melting at body temperature to release dissolved drug at the requisite tissue site, allowing much less drug to be administered for equivalent or better therapeutic effect.Using this technology, Integral BioSystems is developing an ophthalmic pipeline, as well as variants for other routes such as oral, dermal, and rectal. The company invites licensing-based collaborations that can benefit from this technology.About Integral BiosystemsSince its formation in 2011, Integral BioSystems has established credibility in drug formulation, CMC consulting, analytical method development and methods qualification, as well as scale-up process engineering. Along with its strong presence as an ophthalmic product development CRO, the company also has expertise in other routes, including injectables, infusions, topical dermal gels/creams, and nanocrystals. Integral BioSystems provides expertise and know-how in developing both front-of-the-eye and back-of-the-eye products, offering complete development services in pre-formulation, including bioanalytical.For companies seeking to develop a new product that is using a re-purposed drug, Integral offers its innovative delivery systems as licensable technologies to build value into prospective clients’ drug products through a 505b2 regulatory strategy. For companies seeking product life cycle management, Integral can help them quickly ascertain if Integral’s innovations can provide the desired improvements. With multiple billion-dollar drug products going off-patent, this presents a cost-effective way to develop an extended product life cycle with novel IP. In this manner, Integral will offer its insight and technological innovations in drug delivery to strategize and improve the customer’s product portfolio. In this manner, Integral BioSystems will offer its insight and technological innovations in drug delivery to strategize and improve the customer’s product portfolio.



