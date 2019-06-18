KDG Named Top IT Support Team in Philadelphia

KDG's small business IT support team has been recognized by Clutch

Technology and cybersecurity management is available from the IT support team at KDG.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third year in a row, KDG’s technology and cybersecurity management experts have been named the top IT support team in the Philadelphia region by Clutch.co, an independent ratings and review site.

Among the services KDG provides to Lehigh Valley businesses are network maintenance and troubleshooting, help desk support, system security, and onsite support. The company also offers a one-of-a-kind service called HR Tech Support, which helps train businesses to recognize and address insider data threats.

KDG has been lauded for its dedication to cybersecurity. The company’s proactive measures and state-of-the-art technology have helped countless businesses in the Philadelphia area and beyond keep their data and customers safe from hackers.

“We not only go on-site to repair hardware and software,” explains Pat Whalen, head technical analyst at KDG. “We dedicate a large amount of time to education, whether that’s through an on-site meeting, webinar, or training manual. We want to give clients the tools and knowledge they need to protect themselves.”

KDG is a certified Google Cloud Partner, Microsoft Partner, and Webroot Partner. In addition to its recognition on Clutch, KDG has also been named an IT Department of the Year by the American Business Awards in 2018 and 2019.

To learn more about small business IT support and technology management, contact KDG by visiting http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/contact.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

