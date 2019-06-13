New Sopheon Release Takes Orgs One Step Further on Path to Corporate Adaptability

Accolade® 12.3 enables local flexibility to react quickly to markets, eases risk management, and frees up teams for high-value contributions.

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise and best practices for enterprise innovation performance, today releases the latest version of its Accolade Enterprise Innovation Management solution. The new release is an extension of Sopheon’s corporate adaptability strategy introduced in Accolade 12.2.

While digital and business transformation are top corporate priorities, it is widely recognized that most corporations are unable to respond quickly to external conditions or move fast enough to be the market disruptor and not the disrupted.

They lack an operating model that simultaneously offers both connectivity and flexibility. Operational business units, segments and regional entities need the freedom to respond to their markets while remaining aligned with the corporate strategy and key performance indicators. Along with this, employees need to be freed from menial administrative tasks to focus on higher-value contributions that move the dial. Sopheon calls this capability “corporate adaptability.”

Accolade 12.3 introduces new capabilities aimed at solving for this challenge.

MORE LOCALIZED FLEXIBILITY WITHOUT COMPROMISE TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

• Expanded localized flexibility allows process managers and project management offices (PMOs) of business units, divisions, functions, brands, etc. to adapt or redesign processes, Accolade dashboards, screen layouts, workflows and more for their specific business needs. These are supported seamlessly in parallel with corporate requirements and governance.

“Corporations will not survive in the digital age unless they adopt a new digital operating model that allows them to move faster than their outside markets while operating within corporate strategic guidelines and governance,” said Andy Michuda, Sopheon CEO. “Accolade 12.3 has been created in partnership with a number of clients who are some of the most progressive, world-leading companies, in an effort to enable traditional market leaders to compete and win in today’s fast-paced economy.”

TRANSPARENCY OF DEPENDENCIES FOR “SMART” RISK MANAGEMENT

• New risk and time-based views embedded into daily work stream activities serve up greater team and stakeholder awareness of project risks and dependencies, improving success rates, on-time market delivery and team alignment.

• New notifications keep team members more in sync than ever, speeding delivery and time to market.

ENHANCED USER EXPERIENCE AND TIME SAVINGS THROUGH SMART AUTOMATION

• New automated conversion of Accolade visualizations and dashboards into presentation-ready rolls-ups of portfolios, brands, product lines and segments enable program and portfolio leaders to do in a matter of minutes what previously entailed hours of inefficient manual work. The resulting monthly or quarterly time savings increase productivity and improve the daily work experience, allowing these leaders to focus on more valuable activities.

• New automation for known patterns of activity and deliverable dependencies reduces administrative burden and stress for our users who no longer have to create or monitor these critical relationships manually.

Tristen Branson, Product Innovation Manager at Australian Paper, added: “We are very pleased with Accolade 12.3 advances in user friendliness that will save our users time in their work, while providing management the information they need for better decision making.”

Accolade 12.3 is available immediately for upgrade, purchase and implementation. All Sopheon Accolade customers who are current on Maintenance and Support program fees are entitled to receive updates to their currently licensed products for this and future release upgrades. New capabilities in Accolade 12.3 are also available to customers with Accolade Express for PPM deployments. Implementation services may be required.



ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise, and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability.

Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning.

Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit our www.sopheon.com.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.



