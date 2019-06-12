There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,049 in the last 365 days.

Mattress Warehouse Announces Opening of New Location in Fredericksburg, VA

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Fredericksburg, VA.

The new store, located at 5629 Plank Road, is open seven days a week.

The Fredericksburg – Chancellorsville Plank Road location has sleep experts to help you find the right mattress. When you stop into this new Mattress Warehouse location, try the patented bedMATCH™ system. This technology uses a variety of measurements and scientific calculations, which will help the sleep specialists narrow down hundreds of mattress selections to just a few. This makes your decision easier knowing that it’s based on science, your measurements, and not high-pressure sales tactics.

Every store carries the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Mattress Warehouse stores also carry a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, Brookstone, and more.

Mattress Warehouse of Fredericksburg is located near Wingstop and Harrison Crossing Cleaners.

About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.

