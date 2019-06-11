Storied: The App That Can Help Develop Your Child’s Brain

Storied helps parents read relevant, entertaining stories to their kids Connect with your kids over a great story Parents can sort through books by lesson to find the perfect story

By bringing kids better stories, we’re helping parents raise better children.” — Jay Huffman, Integral App Studio CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are apps that can help you get to where you’re going and apps that can help you learn new skills. Now, there’s an app designed to improve the cognitive development of children through reading.

Storied is now available on the App Store and the Play Store. The app (designed by Integral App Studio) is a compendium of hundreds of original stories penned by top children’s writers from across the globe. Whether parents want a fun bedtime story to read to their kids or a story that helps reinforce a lesson they are already trying to teach, Storied is there to help with a searchable database of content approved by child development specialists.

“Reading to kids for just five minutes a day has been scientifically shown to stimulate language and literacy centers of children’s brains,” says Integral App Studio CEO Jay Huffman. “It’s also been strongly suggested that children who are engaged in the reading process seem to benefit more strongly from the activity. Storied helps parents find new, fun and engaging content that will be relevant to the lessons they’re already trying to teach their kids. By bringing kids better stories, we’re helping parents raise better children.”

The app is designed with kids ages 3-11 in mind and is easy enough to use so that kids can read to themselves using their parents’ tablets or phones as they grow older. The app also has a customizable bookshelf so parents can create reading lists for their kids. Storied will also have an option for users to submit their stories to the platform for author credit. The app allows parents to purchase individual stories or have unlimited reading through monthly or annual subscriptions.

Jay Huffman is available for interviews about Storied. To schedule an interview, contact Jay at jay@integralappstudio.com.

Storied is built around a simple premise: reading helps improve the lives and futures of children. Storied helps provide access to children’s books easier by providing parents and children with hundreds of unique stories written by today’s best children’s authors at their fingertips. Storied arranges its stories by type and by topic, so parents can find the perfect story to help reinforce parenting lessons in minutes. The app is simple and easy to use, so as children grow up, they can explore their love of learning on their parents’ phones and tablets. Parents can choose to purchase stories individually or through unlimited plans. Storied is available on the Play Store and the App Store. www.trystoried.com.

