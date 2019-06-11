Try your new travel companion--Airwheel H3mini smart electric wheelchair

airwheel smart wheelchair airwheel h3mini smart wheelchair airwheel h3mini smart wheelchair

Airwheel constantly improves its quality and design to provide with more excellent riding experience and increasingly satisfy various mobility needs.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 11, 2019 -- Airwheel constantly improves its quality and design to provide with more excellent riding experience and increasingly satisfy various mobility needs. The new product H3mini folding electric wheelchair has made many breakthroughs and welcome to try your new travel companion.

How to choose your daily transport? Even though many needs to be considered, like the utility, performance and even the appearance, the one suits you is the best. The reason why the Airwheel H3mini power chair will become your new travel companion is the muti-function. It is not only able to ride at the speed of 6km / h in the district, sidewalks, but also has automatic folding system making it easy to store. The handlebar controller allows anyone to sit on the saddle and go. Details are as follows.

Airwheel H3mini smart wheelchair automatic electric wheelchair aims to help the people who have difficulty in walking move smoothly, conveniently and freely. It improves riding comforts significantly with more humanized and upgraded design. H3mini enables riders to keep sitting while going forward, saving human strength thanks to the branded lithium battery and powerful motor. With the intelligent controller, riders can go forward and turn directions. It will automatically brake when your hand doesn’t touch the controller, which is super easy to control. People can go and stop whenever they want as well as enjoy more private time. Of course, you can also choose the manual mode. No matter what mode you choose, you will not feel tired, as its seat is made of double honeycomb mesh breathable material, which means the longer you sit, the more comfortable you feel.

H3mini electric(power) wheelchair occupies little space in spite of its more complicated design and more importantly, it can fold automatically. Also, the security guarantees are also significantly advanced by safety and intelligent protection mechanisms. When reversing, H3mini smart wheelchair will automatically beep to remind passers-by around to ensure safety. At night, it always lights up the road whether it’s on urban streets or rural lane, outdoors or indoors. Moreover, the App exclusively developed for Airwheel products allows riders to connect H3mini with their smart phones to facilitate riders inspect the real-time running stats and monitor it better.

To conclude, Airwheel H3mini electric automatic folding wheelchair will become your new travel companion.



Airwheel H3Mini:Lightweight power wheelchair(Medical Mobility Aid Scooter) most compact in the world



