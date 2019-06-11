How Psychedelic Assisted Psychotherapy can help heal Childhood Trauma/Complex PTSD

London Based Event will discuss Psychedelic Assisted Psychotherapy and 2 Other Ways of Healing Trauma

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, 11th November 2019 at the Resource for London venue on Holloway Road in North London, starting at 6.30pm, Recovering from Trauma will be running an event for adult sufferers of childhood/developmental trauma and the therapists and counselors who treat them. The aim of the event will be to introduce proven methods of reducing the symptoms of trauma and finally allowing people a sense of peace.

The three methods to be presented are:

• Psychedelic Assisted Psychotherapy – how Psychedelics such as Psilocybin, MDMA and LSD can be used to heal the impacts of Complex PTSD. This is building on the growing interest in Psychedelics to treat mental health issues based on years of research worldwide. It will also feature Holotropic Breathwork.

Presented by Dr. Tim Read, Former Consultant Psychiatrist at the Royal London Hospital leading the Psychiatric Liaison service and the Crisis Intervention Service from 1992 to 2013. He is now in independent practice.

• Equine Therapy – How working with horses in a defined therapeutic program by a licensed therapist can lead to improvements in Complex PTSD sufferers’ mental and emotional well-being.

Presented by Serena Urquhart, an EAGALA Certified Equine Assisted Psychotherapist who conducts sessions from an Equine Assisted Therapy Centre in North London.

• Sensorimotor Psychotherapy – a body-based approach with peer reviewed research behind this which aims to reduce and stabilise symptoms and then re-integrate traumatic memories using cognitive and somatic interventions.

Presented by Tony Buckley, a qualified Sensorimotor Psychotherapist and is on the teaching faculty of the Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute USA and who has been teaching this internationally for 12 years.

This unique event has been developed by a sufferer from childhood trauma who is personally exploring many of the approaches being presented. He says,”This is the third event we are holding after the second May 2019 Event, which covered Somatic Experiencing, Comprehensive Resource Model and Lifespan Integration. Attendees told me that it really helped them find new ways of treating Complex PTSD.”

To find out more about the event please visit https://tinyurl.com/recoveringfromtrauma3 to book tickets starting at £20. Or contact rahul@recoveringfromtrauma.com or visit https://recoveringfromtrauma.com/ for more information.



