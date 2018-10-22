Recovering from Trauma: Unique New Event Taking Place in London, England

Recovering from Trauma Event Recovering from Trauma London

On Monday, 5th November 2018 an evening event will present 3 unique options for people to heal childhood trauma and complex PTSD - all have years of research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2018

Experts in Research Backed Methods Will Present to the Public

London, UK, October 22nd, 2018: On Monday, 5th November 2018 at the Resources for London venue on Holloway Road in North London, starting at 6.30pm, Recovering from Trauma will be running an event for adult sufferers of childhood/developmental trauma and the therapists and counselors who support them. The aim of the event will be to introduce new and proven methods of reducing the symptoms of trauma and finally allowing people a sense of peace.

The three methods to be introduced are:

• Neurofeedback- a scientifically proven way to ‘re-wire’ the brain to alleviate symptoms of trauma

• Trauma Constellations – a German PhD has developed this approach to help integrate trauma

• Trauma Release Exercises (TRE) – Designed by an American PhD, this process releases the trauma and stress ‘stored’ in the body which talk therapy alone cannot alleviate

This unique event has been developed by a sufferer from childhood trauma who has personally worked with all of the approaches above. He says,” I have seen the damage and the difficulty in healing childhood trauma and searched for proven methods which have helped lessen the effects of my trauma. I now want to create a platform to connect other people in my situation (and the therapists who support them) with the many incredible approaches and methods which have had years of research behind them. This is really missing in our society as many people are not even aware that they are suffering from childhood trauma.”

To find out more about the event please visit http://recoveringfromtrauma.com or goto https://tinyurl.com/recoveringfromtrauma to book tickets priced at £20. Or contact rahul@recoveringfromtrauma.com for more information.

