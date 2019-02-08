3 Ways Adults Can Release Their Childhood Trauma: London, UK Event in May 2019

On Monday, 13th May 2019 in London, an event for adult sufferers of childhood/developmental trauma and the therapists and counselors who treat them will be run

Experts in Research Backed Methods Will Present to the Public

London, UK, February 8th, 2019: On Monday, 13th May 2019 at the Resources for London venue on Holloway Road in North London, starting at 6.30pm, Recovering from Trauma will be running an event for adult sufferers of childhood/developmental trauma and the therapists and counselors who treat them. The aim of the event will be to introduce proven methods of reducing the symptoms of trauma and finally allowing people a sense of peace.

The three methods to be introduced are:

+ Somatic Experiencing (SE) – a gentle body based approach developed by Peter Levine, PhD which aims to safely release the traumatic shock ‘frozen’ in the body

+ Comprehensive Resource Model (CRM) –Developed by psychologist Lisa Schwarz, M.Ed, this approach provides clients with the ‘resources’ to be able to actively feel the feelings of their traumatic memories whilst remaining in the present moment and avoiding overwhelm

+ Lifespan Integration (LI) – developed by Peggy Pace in the US, this gentle body based approach works with Time Line of memories and images and integrates these to help heal trauma

This unique event has been developed by a sufferer from childhood trauma who has personally worked with all of the approaches above. He says,” This is the second event we are holding after the November 2018 Event, which covered Neurofeedback, Trauma Release Exercises (TRE) and Trauma Constellations and really helped the people suffering from trauma and the therapists and counsellors who attended.”

To find out more about the event please visit https://recoveringfromtrauma.com and https://tinyurl.com/recoveringfromtrauma2 to book tickets priced at £17.50 early bird before April 21st and £20 for full-priced tickets thereafter. Or contact rahul@recoveringfromtrauma.com for more information.



