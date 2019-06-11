Arecont Vision Costar Welcomes Apex Technology Sales, Inc.

Apex Technology Sales is a member of AV Costar Man Rep Program Arecont Vision Costar, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company

New manufacturer's representative program member added to AV Costar to increase sales coverage across US North Central Region

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

As the security industry moves further into the networking world, Arecont Vision Costar and its Total Video Solution are the perfect video offerings for our clients.” — Michael Pride, Owner, Apex Technology Sales, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, announces the addition of Apex Technology Sales, Inc. (Apex) to its Authorized Manufacturer’s Representative Program. A proven and experienced representative agency, Apex will provide expert pre-sales assistance for Arecont Vision Costar’s Total Video Solution offerings across the US North Central Region, including Minnesota, both North and South Dakota, and Western Wisconsin.“Mike Pride and his team at Apex are outstanding additions to our sales organization,” said Kyle Parker, Vice President, Americas, Arecont Vision Costar. “Their commitment to their customers, demonstrated industry knowledge, and multi-faceted product experience will be of significant benefit to customers, industry consultants, and systems integrators seeking to learn about and deploy Arecont Vision Costar’s Total Video Solution.”Established in 1992, Apex Technology Sales, Inc. is an award-winning, multi-line manufacturer’s representative agency for the leading manufacturers in the data communications, data center, and security markets. The company is committed to providing customers with superior service and technical expertise for the products that they represent, now to include Arecont Vision Costar.“Apex is extremely excited about representing Arecont Vision Costar in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Western Wisconsin,” stated Michael Pride, Owner, Apex Technology Sales, Inc. “As the security industry moves further into the networking world, Arecont Vision Costar and its Total Video Solution are the perfect video offerings for our clients. The company is well known for its innovation and in leading the industry with cutting-edge technologies in video surveillance.”Ben Barry, Regional Sales Director for Arecont Vision Costar agrees, “I look forward to working with Mike and his team, engaging together to demonstrate the ease of use, unmatched capabilities, and reliability of Arecont Vision Costar’s wide range of Made in USA, world class, and cloud-enabled video surveillance solutions.” Mr. Barry directs the entire Central Region, which includes the states represented by Apex and those by other Manufacturer’s Representative Partner Program member firms.Apex and the other members of Arecont Vision Costar’s Manufacturer’s Representative Partner Program are focused on bringing the industry’s best, cyber-secure video surveillance offerings to their assigned regions. Participants in the program extend the reach of Arecont Vision Costar by providing expert pre-sales assistance while interfacing with and educating customers, system integrators, and distributors on available solutions for even the most challenging video surveillance requirements.Contact Apex Technology Sales, Inc. about Arecont Vision Costar by calling or emailing Michael Pride – mike@apextechsales.com / 612.812.1310 or Stephanie Coon – Stephanie@apextechsales.com / 612.889.8780. You can also learn more about Apex by visiting them online at www.apextechsales.com # # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC (AV Costar), a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. Launched in 2018, we are committed to providing the industry’s best customer experience, through outstanding customer service, product reliability, and innovation. We deliver the Total Video Solution, composed of our award-winning megapixel cameras (MegaIP® & ConteraIP®), advanced ConteraVMS® video management system, cyber-secure ConteraWS® (cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR® (cloud-managed video recorders) platforms for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.EDITORIAL CONTACTJeff N Whitney / VP Marketing / Arecont Vision CostarPhone: +1.818.937.0700E-mail: jwhitney@arecontvision.comWeb: www.arecontvision.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arecont-vision



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.