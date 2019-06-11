SimpleLaw Sponsors National Conference of Women’s Bar Associations’ 2019 Summit

SimpleLaw Supports Women in Law

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleLaw, a case and practice management solution that empowers attorneys to spend more time practicing law, is a sponsor of the National Conference of Women’s Bar Associations’ 2019 Women’s Bar Leadership Summit: Accelerating the ‘Change’ Reaction in San Francisco this August, in tandem with the American Bar Association’s Annual Meeting.The National Conference of Women’s Bar Associations (“NCWBA”) is a coalition of women’s bar associations throughout the United States and Canada that is dedicated to advocating for women’s equality and increased representation at all levels of the legal profession.“As staunch advocates for transforming the legal profession through the adoption of technology, we are excited to sponsor the NCWBA’s 2019 summit,” said Praveen Medikundam, Esq., co-founder of SimpleLaw and an active attorney. “Technology adoption alone will not change the legal profession toward what it can most effectively be. If those who can adopt that technology are not equally represented, then the legal profession is experiencing a far greater deficit. With the NCWBA, we hope to contribute to the effort of remedying that fact.”Angel Zimmerman, NCWBA President and managing partner of the Kansas firm Zimmerman & Zimmerman, PA said, “We are grateful for the support of SimpleLaw as we share with women bar leaders new ways to work to accelerate positive change in the legal profession.”To find out how SimpleLaw can deliver greater efficiency to your cases and practice, visit us at https://www.simplelaw.com/ . To book a meeting to see the platform or review enhancements, contact us at hello@simplelaw.com.About SimpleLawSimpleLaw is provider of legal case and practice management software, founded by attorneys. Committed to helping lawyers and clients efficiently resolve their legal matters, we harness the power of technology to transform the delivery of legal services. Check out our blog at https://www.simplelaw.com/blog . Like us on Facebook.com. Follow us on Twitter. For more information, go to www.simplelaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.