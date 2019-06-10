Campbell Appoints Chris Foley President – Meals & Beverages

CAMDEN, N.J. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 10, 2019-- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) appointed Chris Foley as President – Campbell Meals & Beverages and Senior Vice President, Campbell Soup Company . Foley will lead the $4.3 billion division that includes the company’s U.S. soup, simple meals and shelf-stable beverages portfolio, as well as Pacific Foods , North America Food Service, Plum and its Canadian and Latin America businesses. Foley will report to Mark Clouse , Campbell’s President and CEO, and become a Corporate Officer and a member of the Campbell Leadership Team, effective immediately.

Chris Foley has been appointed Campbell’s President – Meals & Beverages (Photo: Business Wire)

Foley, 47, has spent 20 years at Campbell in a variety of roles across the company, including general management roles at Pepperidge Farm and in Australia and New Zealand , as well as marketing leadership roles in the U.S. and internationally. Most recently, he served as Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell Snacks. Foley played an integral role in the formation of the Campbell Snacks division, which consists of the combined portfolios of Pepperidge Farm and Snyder's-Lance. Foley had previously served as Chief Marketing Officer of Pepperidge Farm , where he drove innovation and developed the strong marketing campaigns for its brands, including Goldfish, Milano and Farmhouse, that helped lead to 18 consecutive quarters of organic sales growth for that business.

“Chris is a terrific leader who brings the right mix of general management, marketing expertise and knowledge of Campbell to the critical role of leading our Meals & Beverages division,” said Clouse. “Based on his success at Pepperidge Farm and his key role in the integration of Campbell Snacks, I am confident Chris is the right person to increase innovation, step up our marketing and build consumer relevance for our Meals & Beverages brands.”

Foley has significant general manager experience around the world. He served as GM of Campbell’s Australia and New Zealand businesses from 2011-2013 and as GM of Fresh and Frozen Bakery at Pepperidge Farm the following year before becoming Chief Marketing Officer of Pepperidge Farm in 2015. Foley also served as Marketing Director – China for nearly two years after spending a decade working across several brands in the Meals & Beverages division, including Campbell’s, Prego, Pace and V8.

“I look forward to joining a talented team focused on delivering improved results and creating opportunities to increase the role our brands play in consumers’ lives,” said Foley.

Foley received his B.A. in English from the College of the Holy Cross and his MBA from The College of William & Mary . He is also a member of the Board of Directors for The Ad Council .

Roberto Leopardi , former President – Meals & Beverages, will be leaving the company.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.

