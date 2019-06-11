Baker Communications Announces BCI Insights

BCI Insights by Baker Communications, Inc.

BCI Insights gives sellers and coaches powerful visibility into customer conversations

85% of prospects and customers are dissatisfied with their on-the-phone experience. We think that's important insight, considering 92% of all customer interactions happen over the telephone.” — Baker Communications (BCI)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Communications, Inc. ( BCI ) announced today that it has released a powerful sales conversation analyzer called BCI Insights . This sales conversation analyzer is an intelligent software that analyzes phone calls, video conferences and emails to produce visual insights into a team's customer conversations.According to Walter Rogers, "85% of prospects and customers are dissatisfied with their on-the-phone experience. We think that's important insight, considering 92% of all customer interactions happen over the telephone." Mr. Rogers went on to say that less than 10% of those conversations are ever heard by a manager, or seen by the company representative after the conversation is completed.According to the company, BCI Insights provides conversational intelligence to both the manager and the seller so that they can see key words and phrases being used in these important conversations. The analysis of these conversations, whether they be phone calls, video conferences or emails, provides visual insights into what's working and what's not. The analyzer shows whether the customer is engaged, or whether listening in a passive mode. That's powerful insights for both the customer representative and their coach to know to adjust their approach.For sellers, this provides some very key information. According to William Behr, Vice President of Growth, Strategy & Development for Baker Communications, "67% of lost sales are a result of sales reps not properly qualifying potential customers." He went on to say that the following are the benefits to the sellers when using this tool:- Provides immediate insight into key areas of success for self-assessment;- Enables your sellers to understand their own sales process;- Enables your sellers to self-diagnose their problem areas;- Enables your sellers to see what great looks like by sharing best practices; and- Provides for peer collaboration.Mr. Behr went on to say that the benefits of using BCI Insights also has some powerful benefits for sales managers as well:- Enables your Sales Management to personalize their coaching;- Enables your Sales Management to coach on overcoming objections;- Enables your Sales Management to coach your team on picking up buy signals;- Enables your Sales Management to measure growth in their team; and- Enables coaching after the fact.Mr. Behr also added that this will help the Sales Enablement team build better training plans based on actual skill gaps, using real customer dialogues. In this way, Sales Enablement can maximize the utilization of internal training and coaches, while gaining post training visibility into the effectiveness of their programs.For the company as a whole, senior executives will be able to evaluate whether their products and solutions are being positioned properly with their customers. It will also help company executives decide if some of their products and services may not be well received by their client base, in their current form.To learn more about this important new analytical tool, please visit https://www.bakercommunications.com/insights.html ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP, Ingersoll Rand and VMware depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full-range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com



