CBD Hemp Experts is Strategically Positioned for the Future of CBD with Mainstream Retail Expansions

With the announcements of major retailers to stock CBD-infused products, CBD Hemp Experts is excited at the possibilities for more CBD product developments.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the federal legalization of industrial hemp and its derived products with the 2018 Farm Bill, many mainstream companies across the country are expanding their offerings to include products that contain cannabidiol (CBD). Most notably, CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, to name just a few, have announced they will be adding CBD-infused topicals to their shelves in the coming months. Between these three drugstore chain giants alone, CBD will be available at more than 2,500 stores in select states across the country.CBD Hemp Experts is thrilled with the addition of CBD products to the mainstream market. “This is a huge step forward for CBD in the US,” Jim Fulford Co-founder of CBD Hemp Experts stated, “there has been some uncertainty with consumers that are not as familiar with CBD, and because these national retailers are adding CBD-based products to their shelves, it gives CBD more credibility. And for those who already know the benefits of CBD – we are excited more people will have access to quality CBD products.”As an early adopter and pioneer in the CBD market, CBD Hemp Experts is perfectly positioned to capitalize from the millions of dollars they have already spent and invested into product development and infrastructure to meet the increasing demands from major chains and brands moving into mainstream retail expansion with CBD products.Another distinctive advantage that sets CBD Hemp Experts apart is they oversee every part of the product development process, from the US-sourced industrial hemp, to the extraction, purification, formulation, manufacturing, and even the label design and packaging of the finished goods. For these reasons, and for many others, CBD Hemp Experts is uniquely able to provide some of the quickest turnaround times for fulfillment and distribution nationally.As a single-source manufacturer and wholesaler, CBD Hemp Experts provides one of the largest selections of reliable and effective CBD products in the market, which include topicals, salves, balms, creams, serums, drops, sprays, capsules, edibles and more. All CBD Hemp Experts products are lab tested for purity, potency and efficacy to ensure retailers can offer their customers the safest and highest quality premium grade CBD products.On the heels of the announcements from CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, the major nutritional retailer The Vitamin Shoppe will now be stocking their shelves with CBD supplements – the first national retailer in the country to do so. They will carry CBD soft gels, as well as CBD drops.CBD Hemp Experts is one of the largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp-derived CBD products. With more than 100+ different uniquely formulated CBD products to choose from in the area of Health & Wellness, Beauty & Personal Care and Pet Care, your personal brand exposure is unlimited. All of their wholesale CBD products are made using the highest quality US industrial hemp that is manufactured in GMP-Certified and FDA-registered facilities. They strategically partner with the world's leading formulators, scientists, doctors and experts to ensure their products are effective, safe and the highest quality in the world.Whether you're looking to grow your CBD business through white label, private label or even customized, CBD Hemp Experts is positioned in the heart of the growing CBD Oil industry, and provides you the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to introduce your brand into the booming CBD market.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.