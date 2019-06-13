Arcadia School District Partners With Purplepass

Arcadia Unified School District (AUSD) Arcadia High School Performing Arts Center Boca Printer

Every student deserves a quality education, and we are thrilled that the Arcadia School District is allowing Purplepass to be apart of giving that to their students.” — Savannah McIntosh, Purplepass Marketing Director

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcadia Unified School District (AUSD) has partnered with Purplepass Ticketing to manage school events and outside presenting organizations. AUSD is a nationally renowned public school district that educates nearly 10,000 students throughout 11 schools. Nestled in the San Gabriel Valley, all schools are located in Arcadia, California.

Business Week named Arcadia as the “best place to raise your kids” in the entire state of California on two separate occasions. With various professional development opportunities, conferences, staff development workshops, collaboration time, and learning walks, the Arcadia Unified faculty stays ahead of the curve to ensure a rigorous, vertically aligned curriculum that fully prepares students for college and career. In 2015, the district began hosting the Arcadia Innovation Summit, one of the premiere educational conferences in the country that is free of charge.

Arcadia High School has been named a U.S. News and World Report Gold Medal School three times, named to Newsweek’s Top Public High Schools in America list, and ranked among the top two percent of high schools in California according to Niche. 2017 marked the second straight year that Arcadia High’s graduating class had at least one student accepted into every Ivy League University in the country.

The District comprises the following schools: Arcadia High School, Dana Middle School, First Avenue Middle School, Foothills Middle School, Baldwin Stocker Elementary, Camino Grove Elementary, Highland Oaks Elementary, Holly Avenue Elementary, Hugo Reid Elementary, Longley Way Elementary, Rancho Learning Center.

Arcadia High School Performing Arts Center is the home to a variety of arts; concerts, cover bands, tributes, theatre, dance, festivals, etc. Arcadia High School is exploring the possibility of using Purplepass for other schooling events such as sports, lectures and educational purposes, as well as for outside presenting organizations.

Purplepass Ticketing is the ultimate event management software. Since starting in 2008, Purplepass has grown exponentially year after year to power countless assigned seating ticketing venues, free event registration events, concerts, fairs, festivals, educational programs, sporting events and even comprehensive season pass ticketing. Whether you need an event ticketing system for simple high school reunions, a massive multi-day festival, or the most advanced reserved seating ticketing software available, Purplepass is the best event ticket management system on the market.

AUSD will take advantage of specialized ticketing equipment available through Purplepass such as special ticket printers, to personalize and print their own event tickets in bulk. Other equipment available include wireless scanners, iPad and box office gear, receipt printers, cash drawers and more; everything they need to run successful and smooth events.

Larger school districts often face larger attendance with higher demands. Now with Purplepass, AUSD family, friends and students can find ticket options/discounts that work for them, delivery options for out-of-town family members, online seating maps, use student ID codes and more!



