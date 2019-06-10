Hollywood Millennials Unite for Wilberforce

Influencers include Lala Milan, Khleo Thomas & Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers

WILBERFORCE, OHIO, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of popular Hollywood influencers has joined together to promote #WilberforceUnite , Wilberforce University’s fundraising campaign focused on supporting student aid, facility enhancements, faculty and staff development, and academic programs. A new public service announcement (PSA video) featuring these influencers as they promote the importance of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and educate viewers on Wilberforce University’s unique role goes live today.The PSA features a host of millennial influencers such as Boomerang actress and social influencer Lala Milan, actors Khleo Thomas (Holes, Walking Tall, Friday After Next) & Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers (Madea’s Farewell Tour) as well as, Kat Tat (Black Ink Crew: Chicago), Somaya Reece (Famously Single), Jasmine Brand (Media Maven/HBCU Alumnus) and social influencer/dancing sensation Dan Rue (MTV’s Wild’n Out). Collectively, the group has over 12.3 million followers on Instagram; they have announced their commitment to educating their followers about HBCUs and Wilberforce University. Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ataw6wkANHI The #WilberforceUnite campaign has a fundraising goal of $2 million by June 30, 2019 and is the first segment of the University’s 2056 Future Focus Campaign. Funds will help meet the University’s need for flexible and unrestricted income to support student aid, facility enhancements, faculty and staff development, and academic programs. The theme of the campaign: “When ‘Me’ becomes ‘We’, a little becomes a lot.” #WilberforceUnite. Gifts can be made by visiting: www.wilberforceunite.com About WilberforceWilberforce University, America's First Private Historically Black College & University, is a four-year, fully accredited liberal arts institution offering over 20 Bachelor's degrees in the areas of Business, Communications, Computing, and Engineering Sciences, Humanities, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and the Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling. Through Adult and Continuing Education Studies, the institution offers Credentials for Leadership in Management and Business (CLIMB) for individuals interested in completing their Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration, Organizational Management, Health Care Administration, and Information Technology.Founded in 1856, in partnership with the A.M.E. Church, Wilberforce University is part of a long tradition of collaboration between church and higher education institutions. Wilberforce University has impacted the world and is responsible for graduating global leaders. Wilberforce has stayed true to its founding principles of self-determination and academic access and we encourage our partners to reimagine the world with us by reaching further as evident through our holistic scope of Excellence, Innovation, and Kindness. Learn more about Wilberforce University at www.wilberforce.eduor visit the university on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.###

Hollywood Millennials Unite for Wilberforce



