Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

Enerkon Solar International Inc (ENKS OTC PINK) Signs MOU with Euris Group - to Capitalize EURISBANK (Luxembourg)

enerkon solar international inc (OTCBB:ENKS)

Enerkon Solar International - Energy Technology, Investment and Innovation !” — Mr. Benjamin Ballout CEO

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerkon Solar International Inc. (ENKS) announces a partnership with Euris Group to Capitalize a new Luxemburg Bank focusing on Energy and Sharia Compliant Niche Market Financial Products and Services for the European Markets

Enerkon CEO, Mr. Benjamin Ballout Stated today that he is very pleased with the new relationship established with Euris Group Banking (Euris Group owns 67% of Brandon Hill Capital – A UK Based Merchant Bank and other companies) – the MOU executed between the parties express a great opportunity for all to gain opportunities from the capitalization of Euris Groups New Banking Venture Which shall be called EURISBANK.

Initial Capitalization supported by Enerkon for the new venture shall be USD $100 Million (privately placed) as a combination of convertible debt and Equity as agreed by the parties.

Invited Financial Partners are Japan Venture Fund, Global Guarantee Corp., Egan Jones Rating Company and others to be named in the private placement.

We expect the launch of the new banking operation and our integration into the Euris Family of Banking Companies during the end of this second Quarter.

www.enerkoninternational.com

http://euris-group.com/



https://www.brandonhillcapital.com/

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind. These statements are made as forward looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

