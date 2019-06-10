Nevoa Completes Whole Room Disinfection Study in Hospital Patient Rooms

Nevoa’s smart disinfection technology, the Nimbus+Microburst system, kills pathogens in patient rooms, which lowers the risk of HAIs and reduces hospital costs.

University Measures Remarkable, Statistically Significant Reductions of Pathogens Associated with HAIs Using Nimbus Technology

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevoa® Inc. is excited to announce the completion of its first in-hospital disinfection study. Conducted by the University of Arizona, the study tested Nevoa’s patented Nimbus™ whole room disinfection system.Nimbus atomizes the Nevoa Microburst Solution™, an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant, creating atomization that disinfects room surfaces and equipment. Together, the Nimbus + Microburst system eradicates pathogens in patient rooms, lowering a patient’s risk of acquiring Healthcare Associated Infections (HAI), reducing hospital costs and improving the patient experience.Nevoa’s Nimbus automated disinfection system is being employed as part of a Pilot Program at Banner Health’s University Medical Center – Tucson hospital. The study was implemented between November 2018 and March 2019. The University of Arizona College of Public Health measured the efficacy of the hospital’s existing manual disinfection protocols against the effectiveness of disinfection when employing Nevoa’s automated system in tandem with abbreviated manual cleaning.Nevoa’s smart disinfection technology killed bacteria more than 300 times better than manual cleaning alone. The study utilized Banner Hospital Environmental Services personnel for the manual cleaning processes. Complete study results are expected to be published in a white paper in 2019 and will detail potential improvements that a healthcare facility can achieve when incorporating the Nimbus + Microburst system.To see Nimbus live and learn more , please visit booth #1337 at the APIC 2019 Annual Conference , June 12-14, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.About NevoaNevoa ( www.nevoainc.com ) was founded to innovate and transform new disinfection products that save lives and instill confidence for every person in environments where germs and pathogens are known to thrive. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the decades-old disinfection and cleaning protocols in the healthcare industry to highly-effective, automated protocols that save lives. To achieve major decreases in the HAI epidemic, Nevoa believes hospitals must embrace technology-based disinfection protocols that decontaminate hospital rooms after every discharge and before a new patient is admitted to a room. Nevoa saves lives by developing the most fiscally, socially and environmentally responsible disinfecting solutions to healthcare institutions, creating the most pathogen-free facilities possible.



