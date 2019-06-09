Handyman by Pro Now Serves New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut

Handyman by Pro

Comprehensive, expert, and neighborly home-improvement is just a call away

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2001, Handyman by Pro has rebuilt, restored, and rejuvenated homes and apartments throughout the NYC metro area. Now the same expert, efficient, responsive service is available throughout the tri-state area and Pennsylvania.

More than 700,000 satisfied customers have already enjoyed the benefits of Handyman by Pro’s expertise. Most of them were referred by word of mouth from other happy clients. Its comprehensive suite of repair and restoration services is provided by a full-time staff of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, painters, and installers whose experience in the field averages more than six years.

“We’ve always been prudent about expanding,” notes Handyman by Pro founder Yegor Zelenkov. “When we’ve added new services, we’ve done so by hiring experienced, properly certified, thoroughly vetted professionals. Our team has been working together for years now, and that allows us to get the right people in the right places at the right time. For our customers, that means that each job is done thoroughly, quickly, and professionally. For our company, it means that we’re able to expand our territory a bit while delivering the same quality results, whether it’s around the corner in Central Brooklyn or out of state.”

As veterans of NYC’s ultra-competitive real estate scene, Handyman by Pro has seen it all, from tricky outdoor construction jobs to the challenge of quickly restoring apartments after leases expire. And unlike disparate groups of professionals hired by a general contractor, they’ve seen it together, giving Handyman by Pro a unique ability to assess, plan, and execute repair and restoration jobs quickly and efficiently.

That combination of professionalism and efficiency has earned Handyman by Pro a glowing reputation throughout the NYC area. “We decided early on that we’d grow one customer at a time,” says Zelenkov “The most important client is the one we’re serving at the moment. Each of our technicians believes this just as firmly as I do. We’re proud of our work, and we’re just as proud of the neighborliness with which we do it.”

To learn how Handyman by Pro can help repair, restore, or reimagine your home, please contact Yegor Zelenkov at 212 739 7841 or handymanbypro@gmail.com.

Based in Brooklyn’s Madison neighborhood, Handyman by Pro has been delivering comprehensive home-repair and -remodeling services to happy customers since 2001.





