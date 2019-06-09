Sagenext Plans to Fast Track Accounting Practice Modernization of Small and Medium Businesses

With technology trends changing every now and then, Sagenext aims to modernize the art of accounting, thereby making SMBs future-ready.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagenext Infotech, a widely recognized provider of QuickBooks hosting, has announced a new end-to-end strategy to accelerate cloud transformation of modern small and mid-sized businesses to strengthen and streamline their operations while speeding up innovation. An extremely ambitious phase of the Sagenext’s future scheme of things, accounting practice modernization strategy forms a unique framework, which is primarily focused on bringing more and more SMBs on its cloud platform to prepare them for the upcoming times.

There is absolutely no denying the fact that the smart organizations across the globe these days are favoring cloud technology over onsite server setups or traditional systems given the flexibility, resilience, scalability and security provided by the hosted solutions with reduced capital expenditure and operating costs. This innovative accounting practice modernization plan is backed by Sagenext’s extensive industry expertise coupled with the infinite scope and power of their cutting-edge cloud platform. It comprises a series of initiatives to fast track modern businesses’ journey to world-class cloud architecture. Alongside transforming the art of accounting, the company also strives to offer professional consultancy, strategic assessment, and creating a dedicated roadmap for the future growth.

Mr. Ehtesham Haque, Chief Executive Officer of Sagenext, said “We have been associated with accounting industry for the longest time and are always on our toes to deliver the best of cloud services to our users. Of course, we are more than delighted that we have been able to address the ever-increasing demands of our clients. And by bringing in this innovative proposal, we are furthering our potential to work as your technology partner and enabler to integrate cloud seamlessly into IT ecosystems of today’s organizations. With this distinct approach, we are trying to empower owners of small and mid-sized ventures to leverage the power of cloud and get future-ready”.

Head of Sales at Sagenext, Ned Adams commented “Over the years, cloud technology has evolved as a key driver for successful digital transformation, and a majority of the tax and accounting firms across the country have already accompanied Sagenext to accelerate the growth for them. Adhering to the latest guidelines, we have already made essential technical and functional upgrades in our cloud architecture to provide unmatched solutions for hosting QuickBooks and other major tax applications.”

All in all, Sagenext has been working hard on introducing innovation much faster and on more a regular basis, and this new accounting practice modernization strategy is one of the many steps that the company is going to undertake to uplift the way small and medium businesses manage their accounting practice.

About Sagenext Infotech LLC

Ranked high on the list of the best application hosting providers, Sagenext Infotech specializes in hosting QuickBooks, Sage software, and popular tax applications like Lacerte, Drake, UltraTax, TaxWise and ProSeries, ProSystem, and others). With awards like Premium Usabiliy 2019 and Rising Star 2019 by FinancesOnline in their arsenal, Sagenext is the ideal partner for your entire application hosting requirements.

The company has partnered with SSAE-16 (SOC-1/SOC-2) audited and HIPAA compliant data centers the cities of New York and Dallas. The superfast SSD servers at these data centers are equipped with cutting-edge resources that deliver high perform.nmance, security and reliability to the end users at the most reasonable costs.

Please dial +1-855-922-7243 or send an email to sales@thesagenext.com to know more about Sagenext QuickBooks hosting plans and discounts.

Log on to https://www.thesagenext.com/ for further details.

Sagenext - About Us



