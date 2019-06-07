INTRODUCING OBAA BEAUTY, INC, A NEW COSMETIC BRAND, LAUNCHING INTERNATIONALLY ON JUNE 7, 2019

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing OBAA Beauty, Inc, a new cosmetic brand made in the United States, launching today, June 6th via OBAABeauty.com.The Summer 2019 is around the corner! OBAA Beauty, Inc. is unveiling the first two products from their line to help revamp consumer’s makeup collections for the new season, the Eye Am Eyeshadow Palette and a matte liquid lipstick. The perfect duo to compliment any #OOTD (outfit of the day). Founder of OBAA Beauty, Inc., Benewaa Owusu, wanted to create a line to fit every woman’s personal makeup preferences and enhance their natural beauty. The colors selected compliment all skin tones and types.“Obaa beauty celebrates women from all walks of life. We encourage women to express themselves unapologetically. Obaa Beauty stems from my dedication, love and passion for bold and long lasting products that makes you feel confident and beautiful,” Benewaa Owusu, CEO & Founder of OBAA Beauty, Inc.The new OBAA Beauty, Inc. eyeshadow palette “Eye Am” includes beautiful swatches of colors that can transition from day to night with a mirror enclosed for convenience when on the go. The colors are high pigmented ensuring the eyeshadow stays bold throughout the day. Whether you want to try new Summer 2019 trends like the “bronzed golden glow” and the “monochromatic” look boasted by top magazines, or perhaps a traditional smokey eye, The Eye Am Eyeshadow Palette has the perfect selections to achieve your go-to look.The OBAA Beauty Matte Liquid Lipstick comes in 12 different vibrant colors to match any woman’s preference. If you’re looking for a daily color for the office or a bold lip for a night out on the town, OBAA’s Matte Liquid Lipstick collection has the shade for you. In addition to the variety of colors, the matte liquid lipstick formula adds moisture to help nourish the lips to prevent dryness and flaking, providing an all day, long-lasting color.The OBAA Beauty Inc. product line is now available for consumers across the globe. To purchase the Eye Am Eyeshadow Palette or the OBBA Beauty Matte Liquid Lipstick, please visit the company website www.OBAABeauty.com . Instagram: @Obaabeauty.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.