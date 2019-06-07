J’s Custom Landscaping, a Company that Provides Landscaping in Vancouver Washington, Launches New Service

J’s Custom Landscaping

Jay Hofer, co-founder of J’s Custom Landscaping, is pleased to announce the launch of a new service: landscape architecture. For homeowners, business owners and property managers who are looking for quality landscaping, Vancouver Washington based J’s Custom Landscaping is ready and able to help.

As a company spokesperson noted, at J’s Custom Landscaping, the focus is always on their customers and what they desire. When a number of clients requested landscape design and architecture services, Hofer and his team decided to add this service to their already-impressive roster of landscaping services.

From homeowners who know exactly what type of look they are going for in their front or backyard to business owners who could use some suggestions and assistance, the friendly and experienced team from J’s Custom Landscaping is happy to assist.

“Our design process puts our team’s years of expertise and extensive material and plant knowledge at your fingertips with an on-site consultation that is used to create something that perfectly suits your needs,” the spokesperson noted, adding that whether clients have a larger or more complex idea, or they want to split their project into a few phases, the company’s designer can create a comprehensive plan.

This dedication to clients goes back to the very beginning, when Jay Hofer started J’s Custom Landscaping along with his father. The Hofers have two key goals in mind: to listen to their clients and give them exactly what they want, and to run a company where employees love to work.

“For the entire J’s Custom Landscaping team, digging in the dirt isn’t just a way to make money, it’s a way to connect with people,” the spokesperson said.

At J’s Custom Landscaping, their clients’ lifestyles and aesthetics take a front seat, not theirs. Whatever their clients want, whatever’s beautiful to them, whatever works for their life, they will make it happen. They will combine the best plants, accents, and hardscape to foster the experiences people daydream about. Not only can they build and install the perfect outdoor space, but their professional landscape architect can also create a landscape design package that perfectly captures any vision.

