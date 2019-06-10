Recruiting In Motion Opens Office In Portland, Maine

RIM Logo Portland near RIM Office

One of Canada's Fastest Growing Recruitment Agencies Opens U.S. Location in Portland, Maine

We will embrace our local roots, working closely with organizations throughout the market, providing unsurpassed service and expertise.” — Stacy Savage

PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting in Motion (RIM), a professional services recruitment agency, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest US Office, located at 477 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101. Contact number, 207-558-8730. The office will form strategic partnerships with local employers in Portland and surrounding areas to assist them with filling their permanent, temporary and contract staffing needs.

Stacy Savage has extensive staffing industry experience and is partnering with RIM to open one of their newest locations in the United States. When asked what areas of specialization the Portland office will focus on, Stacy said: “We are dedicated to representing the highest caliber of candidates with backgrounds in Accounting, Finance, Tax, Administration, HR, and Operations. We will embrace our local roots, working closely with organizations throughout the market, providing unsurpassed service and expertise”.

Ms. Savage added that Recruiting in Motion is excited to be entering the Portland market, offering a unique differentiator that sets us apart from competitors. In 2010, the organization introduced their exclusive “Visual Advantage” system. Developed in-house, this system allows employers to view a video-clip of a short-list of recruited candidates along with a personal profile and resume for each candidate. This unique way of presenting candidates greatly shortens the hiring cycle for prospective employers. Stacy adds: “RIM’s Visual Advantage System will not only streamline a company’s hiring process, but it will also save them time and money by filling roles faster, and by supporting overall organizational needs”.

Recruiting in Motion is looking forward to serving New England’s recruitment needs while developing strong relationships with both candidates and employers.

About Recruiting in Motion (RIM):

RIM integrates cutting-edge technology and traditional recruiting methodology to expedite the hiring process. They developed their exclusive Visual Advantage System that integrates in-depth candidate interviews, with video-capture technology, and secure web-based profiles. Founded in 2009, RIM has offices in Canada and the U.S. They are growing rapidly and assist with the placements of thousands of candidates each year.

Recruiting in Motion has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country for three consecutive years; 2016, 2017, and 2018, as listed on the Growth 500 annual ranking. Produced by the premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth.

