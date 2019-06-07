Aviation Cyber Security Summit addresses Vulnerabilities and Cyber Threats to the Aerospace sector

Aviation Cybersecurity Summit London, Cyber Senate

Digital transformation expands the attack surface and poses significant risks for the aviation supply chain

The organisation and content were yet again amongst the best I have seen for such an event, and I look forward to attending your future summits.” — Edinburgh Airport

LONDON, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global aviation continues to experience regular attacks on several fronts; whether it is a single drone bringing an international airport to a standstill, a breach leading to the widespread loss of customer data or disruption caused by a direct attack on operational systems, the cost of vulnerabilities in our IT and OT systems appears to be mounting.

IT/OT and IoT convergence in avionics, navigation, communications and passenger information systems, in-flight and ground services have led to an increasing reliance on internet connectivity, real-time data exchange and automated industrial control systems. With this new paradigm of hyper-connectivity in aviation and aviation-related systems, the industry is having to face the reality of an expanded threat surface and increased complexity in managing risk and ensuring business continuity.

It is more important than ever for us to gain greater visibility of our vulnerabilities as an industry and to work together towards developing more effective cyber risk management to meet the challenges we face in securing the aviation ecosystem. The event will bring together cybersecurity strategists from global Airlines, Airports, ANSPs and the aviation supply chain to work towards reducing financial losses, preventing loss of public confidence and assuring passenger safety through effective cyber security strategy.



