Mayar Capital Wins at HFM Performance Awards 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mayar Fund (Bloomberg: MAYARFD KY), which is the flagship product of Mayar Capital , is amongst the winners at the HFM Performance Awards in London on 6th June 2019.Having been nominated in the category Global equity long-term performance - under $500m, the Mayar Fund beat out strong competition to pick up the award. Winners can be found here https://hfmeuropeanperformanceawards.awardstage.com/#Winners_2019 Mayar Capital’s Managing Director, Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, commented ‘We have often highlighted that one of the Mayar Partnership Principles is a focus on long-term results. While this is a common refrain investors hear from Fund managers, we believe that to be recognised for performance over 5 years is testament to a philosophy that consistently emphasises results over longer investment horizons.'Since its inception in May 2011, Mayar Fund is up 117.29% net of all expenses and fees versus an 91.33% increase for the MSCI World Index. This corresponds to a 10.2% annualized rate of return for Mayar Fund, compared to 8.5% for the MSCI World Index.This communication has been prepared by Mayar Capital Advisors Limited which is an Appointed Representative of Privium Fund Management (UK) Limited (“Privium”). Privium is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. The investment services of Mayar are only available to professional clients and eligible counterparties for the purposes of the FCA’s rules. They are not available to retail clients. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and any capital invested is at risk.



