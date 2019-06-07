Award-Winning Academic and Community Advocate Dr. Dan Andreae to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education is most effective where the head meets the heart. Theory is valuable, but what really matters is when you can apply it to some form of action.

A “pracademic” (or academic-practitioner) is both an academic and an active practitioner in their subject area. Pracademics focus on teaching concepts that can be translated into real action.

Dr. Dan Andreae is one such pracademic and a modern-day Renaissance Man. Recently named Professor of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) in New York, his areas of expertise range from leadership and education to health, neuroscience and philanthropy.

As an advocate dedicated to leading organizations committed to change, Dr. Andreae has made many contributions to community, academic institutions and government. Dr. Andreae is the longest serving President of the Ontario Association of Social Workers, where he led a successful 10-year campaign to secure legislation that recognized social work in Ontario. Dr. Andreae may work with four or five organizations at any given time, sharing meetings with stakeholders, organizing agendas for the outcomes they hope to advance.

“I love to raise awareness for smaller organizations who need help getting their message across,” says Dr. Andreae. “When it comes to building coalitions, it’s the more the merrier. The more people you have involved, the more network you have, the more support you get, the more money you receive and the more impact you can have at the political level.”

Dr. Andreae has devoted significant energies over his career to educating and advocating around neurodegenerative diseases and the brain. Dr. Andreae has served as the first Executive Director of the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. He’s worked for the Canadian Abilities Foundation, Brain Injury Canada, The Weizmann Institute of Science, Psychology Foundation of Canada, and the National Eating Disorder Information Center at Toronto Hospital, among others. He’s been selected to receive a prestigious award from the Top 100 Registry as Global Visionary for his outstanding contributions.

Dr. Andreae is also involved in the Weizmann Institute of Science located in Rehovot, Israel, where he serves on their International Board with a neuroscience laboratory named in his honor. He was selected as one of 10 Leading Canadians by the Institute in Canada, receiving their Outstanding Leadership Award last year.

“Being involved in community organizations and giving back has been a big part of my life,” says. Dr. Andreae. “It becomes all worthwhile when you see that you have contributed in some small way to making a difference in people's everyday lives.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Dan Andreae in an interview with Jim Masters on June 11th, July 23rd and July 30th at 2pm EDT, and with Doug Llewelyn on June 18th, July 2nd and August 6th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.