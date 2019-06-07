Business Coach Tina Payne to Host Business Women of Purpose Brunch in Celebration of New Book Release

Business Women of Purpose Brunch & Book Signing New Book Release - Push Past Your Fear & Find Your Purpose CandiceNicolePR.com

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A few days before Summer will officially begin, Tina M. Payne, MSN, RN, Business Coach and CEO of Grace Health Scrubs will host Business Women of Purpose Brunch & Book Signing. This will be an afternoon of empowerment and motivation. It will be held at BLUSH The Event Loft in Cincinnati, OH on June 15th from 12-3 PM. The afternoon will be hosted by Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & Educator Nzingha Byrd.At the brunch, there will be a book signing held as Tina is celebrating the release of "Push Past Your Fear & Find Your Purpose" where she serves as a Co-Author. As this book speaks to encouraging women to stay the course, it also wants women to know they are not alone when they are feeling fear. Tina will be joined by a group of powerful and influential women on a panel discussing their personal struggles and how they were able to push through to success.The women who will be sitting on the panel are as follows: Tiffany Ware, Founder of The Brown Girls Project, Dr. Sandra Cleveland, Phd, MSN, RN, NETA-CGEI, President & CEO of Tribe Consulting, LLC, Necole Mitchell Griffin, MSN-Ed, RN, Veteran Entrepreneur, Transformation Coach, and Mind-Style Professor, & Dr. Anthereca Lane, MD, MHA, FACOG Physician Owner, Lane Women's Health."I believe in women empowerment and women creating legacies for their family. There are so many women operating their lives in fear without even realizing it. These imaginary barriers we put on ourselves are just that, imaginary! I want other women and young girls to learn to activate their purpose. The Business Women Of Power Brunch features a panel of Powerhouse ladies who will discuss how they overcame fear in business. My ultimate purpose is to empower other women to discover their gifts and activate their purpose" says Tina Payne.For more information on Business Women of Purpose Brunch & Book Signing and to secure your tickets, please visit www.tinampayneceo.eventbrite.com . If you're a media outlet interested in interviewing Tina Payne, please email pr@candicenicolepr.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.