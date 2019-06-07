SOUTHERN HALO Lights Up The Beaches & Boardwalks With New Music Video, “Sunshine”

Southern Halo beach shot (horizontal) Credit Sam Aldrich

Cut Offs, Camaraderie & Cold Ones Make For Vibrant Viewing

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Halo lights up the beaches and the boardwalks in their new music video , “Sunshine.” The clip brings to life the perfect coastal summer with cut offs, camaraderie and cold ones - making for vibrant viewing while providing a singalong vibe.A companion to the trio’s latest MusicRow CountryBreakOut™ chart single, the “Sunshine” video was produced by Ryan Slattery (Jackson Gillies, John Jack) and filmed at Santa Rosa and Seagrove beaches in Florida for RJ Slatts Productions. The video opens with rotating ocean views and the gentle whisper of the waves in the golden sunlight of dawn, then explodes like a 4th of July fireworks display as the soundtrack begins. Flaming sunsets offset dynamic cutaways to performance imagery and casual shots of the Morris sisters at play in the sea and on the sand. The camera work is crisp and the siblings offer up enough energy to power a small city, lighting up the beaches and boardwalks as they go. The video premiered via Morning Hangover today.“Sunshine” was written by Love and Theft's Stephen B. Liles and Eric Gunderson and Southern Halo's lead singer/songwriter Natalia. The track was produced by Catt Gravitt. Fans can purchase the single now, and catch the band live:7/3 - Huntington, WV - 18th Annual WDGG Dawg Dazzel / open for Dylan Scott7/4 - Frederick, MD - WFRE Radio’s “Party In The Park”7/20 - New Brunswick, CANADA - The Long Creek Roundup / open for Easton Corbin7/21 - Marion, ILL - Country 4 Country Kick-off Concert / open for Lady A, Chris Janson7/26 - Barnardsville, NC - The Barn at Paint Fork Concert8/15 - Watertown, NY - WFRY Radio show8/31 - Cape Girardeau, MO - FawkesFest199/13 - Seaside Heights, NJ - Beach & Barbeque Festival10/12 - Charleston, MS - Charleston Gateway FestivalThe trio just made their debut at the world-famous Bluebird Café in Nashville and continue an ongoing radio promotion tour in support of the new single.ABOUT SOUTHERN HALONatalia (principal songwriter, guitarist, lead vocalist), Christina (drums) and Hannah (bass) Morris are SOUTHERN HALO. Since their hypnotically upbeat Country radio debut, "Little White Dress," caught the attention of U.S. radio and press, this sibling trio has broken down doors and shattered glass ceilings. Follow up singles, including "Rewind" and "Living Like That," from the group's CD, SOUTHERN HALO (2015), further bolstered the group’s profile. The band has opened for Maren Morris, Phil Vassar, Deana Carter, Love and Theft, Brantley Gilbert, Eric Paslay, Tyler Farr, Parmalee, Old Dominion, American Young, Blues immortal B.B. King and legendary chanteuse Dionne Warwick, and many others. The Cleveland, Mississippi natives have performed at a pre-show on the rooftop terrace of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, kicked off the Backstage Pass Series at the Grammy Museum Mississippi, launched Townsquare Media's Say It With Pepsi Concert Series, and toured on the Spring/Fall 2018 High School Nation Tour. They entertained fans at CMA Music Fest 2018 and 2016, and have twice toured the U.K. The group has garnered two Top 25 MusicRow CountryBreakOut™ chart and Top 45 Billboard Indicator chart hits since the 2018 release of JUST LIKE IN THE MOVIES. Their newest single, “Sunshine,” was released in April. The Morris sisters enjoy partnerships with 1800Flowers and Spark*l. When they’re not on the road, they call Nashville home.Stay social with SOUTHERN HALO:Website: www.southernhalo.net FB: https://www.facebook.com/SouthernHalo Twitter: @3halos https://twitter.com/3halos Instagram: officialsouthernhaloYouTube: southernhalorocks



