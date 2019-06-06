Trace-A-Matic Adds CNC Machining Capacity to Texas Facility

Toyoda FA1050S Installation at Trace-A-Matic South Trace-A-Matic Logo

New machining centers provide an additional 20 percent monthly capacity.

HOUSTON, TX, US, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC machining Trace-A-Matic Corporation has installed two Toyoda FA1050S heavy-duty horizontal centers in Plant 2 at their Houston, TX location. The identically configured centers feature 60HP - 6,000 RPM geared-head spindles, high pressure through spindle cooling, magazines holding 120 tools, and high capacity chip augers. The machine design allows machining of large, heavy workpieces with very high accuracy. Trace-A-Matic South's operation consists of three 25,000-square-foot facilities with Plant 2 serving as a focus factory manufacturing fluid ends used in hydraulic fracturing applications. The newly installed equipment represents the fifth machining cell to manage fluid end demands and provides an additional 20 percent monthly capacity.

"This investment reflects Trace's full commitment to supporting strategic partnerships as our OEM customers grow," Joel Donohue, vice president and general manager of Trace-A-Matic South, said in a statement. "We continue to invest in manufacturing technology to ensure the highest level of machining tolerances, quality, efficiency, production turnaround, and customer satisfaction."

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic machines precision parts and assemblies for manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, food processing, heavy equipment, medical equipment, mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power generation, transportation, and general industrial markets. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities use the latest CNC manufacturing technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. They machine parts from castings, weldments, forgings, tubing and bar stock that range in weight from one pound to 15,000 pounds.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation with locations in Brookfield, WI, and Houston, TX serving the US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 120+ precision machining centers in a combined climate controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

