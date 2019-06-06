5F Marketing Agency Breaks into Automotive Marketing

5F Marketing Dan Fisher

5FMarketing.com, now specializing in the automotive industry is changing the way digital marketing is done with an effective technology and service hybrid.

I left corporate America specifically to help small businesses prospect new clients and help them reach their overall growth goals.” — Dan Fisher

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full service digital marketing agency 5F Marketing is pleased to announce that it is focusing on the automotive industry and is available to help businesses of every size and budget across the nation. Providing marketing for every lifecycle of a vehicle, through car dealers, auto detailers, towing companies and repair shops, 5F’s services allow tremendous opportunities for companies to network within each other.

According to 5F founder Dan Fisher, the agency has already helped a number of customers locally in the Pittsburgh area, and is now ready to work with businesses nationwide. The agency provides a three-step process:

1. Organic Search

5F has the expertise to create an online presence specifically tailored for the automotive industry. The company’s organic search software can result in a massive 200 percent increase in Google searches, along with a 200 percent increase in customer actions.

2. Paid Ads

Expert Pay Per Click and Social Media Marketing services will result in an immediate increase in website traffic and a visibly increased profit margin.

3. Retargeting

The final step involves retargeting traffic, past customers, and competitors’ customers, too.

“It’s a proven process that we’ve used successfully time after time,” says Fisher. “But we always customize the procedure for every customer, depending on their needs and budget.”

5F Marketing offers a wide range of services, including content marketing, search engine optimization, Facebook campaigns, website building and more. They also provide a hi-tech dashboard to allow customers to track actual conversions with real-time reporting.

Fisher wants 5F customers to know that the company operates with complete transparency and all activities are recorded in the dashboard, so there’s never any guess work involved.

“This is important to me because I worked in advertising and saw that small businesses were not being told the truth. My dad was a business owner himself and I know how important having clients is to him. I left corporate America specifically to help small businesses prospect new clients and help them reach their overall growth goals.”

For more information, or to schedule a call, visit the website at https://www.5fmarketing.com/.



