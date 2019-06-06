Eminent Labor & Employment Attorney Elizabeth Davis Joins Whiteford in Richmond

Elizabeth "Betsy" Davis

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston announced today that eminent labor and employment attorney Elizabeth Davis joins the firm in Richmond office

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWS RELEASEFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECONTACT: Mindee Mosher410.659.6437mmosher@wtplaw.comEminent Labor & Employment Attorney Elizabeth Davis Joins Whiteford in RichmondJune 6, 2019Richmond – Whiteford, Taylor & Preston announced today that Elizabeth Davis has joined the firm, resident in Richmond. A leading labor and employment lawyer, Ms. Davis is formerly co-head of a national labor & employment practice of more than 50 attorneys.“We are extremely pleased to welcome Betsy to the firm,” said Managing Partner Martin Fletcher. “She is both a highly respected labor and employment counsel and a formidable litigator.”Ms. Davis’s practice includes advising management in all areas of labor and employment law. She is experienced with hiring, compliance, training and terminations, including sensitive matters involving restrictive covenants and trade secrets. An experienced litigator, she regularly represents employers in state and federal courts in the areas of discrimination, fair labor standards, family and medical leave, wrongful discharge, covenants not to compete and breaches of employment contracts, as well as in defense of EEOC charges and DOL investigations.“We are thrilled to have Betsy join us,” said Richmond Managing Partner Vern Inge. “From the outset, our mission in Richmond has been to build a full service platform of A-team professionals. Betsy’s arrival is another significant step in that direction.”Whiteford has experienced rapid growth in Richmond since opening an office in July 2018 and will take over a full floor of Two James Center later this summer.* * *About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 170 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes sixteen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.