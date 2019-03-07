WARREN WEAVER ADMITTED TO AMERICAN

Fellow: American College of Trial Lawyers

Warren N. Weaver has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEWARREN WEAVER ADMITTED TO AMERICAN COLLEGE OF TRIAL LAWYERSBaltimore, MD, March 7, 2019 – Warren N. Weaver has become a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.Mr. Weaver is a partner in the firm of Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP, where he has been for over 30 years. He is an alumnus of Georgetown University School of Law.The induction ceremony at which Mr. Weaver became a Fellow took place recently before an audience of 570 during the recent Induction Ceremony at the 2019 Spring Meeting of the College in La Quinta, California. The meeting had a total attendance of 750.Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship.Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States and Canada, including active Fellows, Emeritus Fellows, Judicial Fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction) and Honorary Fellows. The College maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings. The College is thus able to speak with a balanced voice on important issues affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice.Contact:Eliza GanoCommunications Manageregano@actl.com949.752-1801Mindee MosherDirector of Marketingmmosher@wtplaw.com410-659-6437###About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: With over 170 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes sixteen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.



