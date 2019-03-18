Danielle Marcus Named to The Daily Record Top 100 Women for 2019
Danielle Marcus Named to The Daily Record Top 100 Women for 2019BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daily Record named Danielle Grilli Marcus, a counsel in the firm of Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP, to its 2019 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women.
The Daily Record began Maryland’s Top 100 Women in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring.
Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their accomplishments professionally, in the community and through mentoring.
Five women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence, receiving the award for a third and final time.
A panel of business professionals and previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state reviewed the final applications and selected this year’s honorees.
"This year's Maryland's Top 100 Women are leading companies, charting new territory and inspiring the next generation. They are truly outstanding role models for all of us," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. "They show compassion and commitment to help others and to shape their communities. The Daily Record is honored to recognize their many achievements."
The Maryland's Top 100 Women awards celebration will be held on April 15 starting with a reception at 5 p.m. at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., in Baltimore. The awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. followed by a dessert reception. The event hashtag is #TDRawards.
Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the April 16 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.
Circle of Excellence Sponsor of The Daily Record’s 2019 Maryland’s Top 100 Women is GBMC. Reception Sponsor is Notre Dame of Maryland University. Leadership Sponsor is Towson University. Celebration Sponsor is Executive Alliance. Preferred Seating Sponsors are Epsilon Registration and VPC, Inc.
For more information about sponsorships and tickets to The Daily Record’s 2019 Maryland’s Top 100 Women, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com or call 443-524-8161.
About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP
With over 170 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes sixteen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
2019 Maryland’s Top 100 Women
***Indicates Circle of Excellence inductee
Jeanne L. Allert, The Samaritan Women
Katie Allston, Marian House
Violet M. Apple, Girl Scouts of Central Maryland
Lillian M. Argilagos, Viamericas Corporation
Debra Reznick Attman, Long & Foster Real Estate
Mythili "Lee" Bachu, United Retirement Plan Consultants
Donyel Gaskins Bacon, Department of Defense
Mojdeh Bahar, USDA
Tracey Barbour-Gillett, Abell Foundation
Zoa D. Barnes, Hill, Barnes & McInerney, LLC
Joanna Freeman Barnett, Maryland Environmental Service
*** Carol A. Beatty, State of Maryland
Kathleen A. Birrane, DLA Piper
Sharonne R. Bonardi, Comptroller of Maryland
Karen Bond, Boys Hope Girls Hope
Dr. Debra A. Bright, Montgomery College
Dr. Usa Bunnag, DDS Bunnag Comprehensive Dentistry, Bunnag Dental Associates, PA. & Smiles on Wings, Inc.
Judy A. Carbone, HART for Animals, Inc.
Mary Beth Carozza, Maryland State Senate
Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Ph.D., Hood College
Yen Dang, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Stacia Janaire Dashiell, Maryland Department of Juvenile Services
Patricia Davidson, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Elizabeth A. Dovec, MD, FACS, FASMBS, GBMC Comprehensive Obesity Management Program and NewTri
Nina Easton, SellersEaston Media
*** Dr. Lorece Edwards, Morgan State University
Dr. Chrys Egan, Salisbury University
Kathryn Fiddler, Peninsula Regional Health System
Juliet Grace Fisher, Orphans' Court for Baltimore County
Rev. Reba R. Fitchett, One Church One Child of Maryland
Melvina Carrie Ford, Equal Rights Center
Victoria Gruber, Maryland Department of Legislative Services
Beth Hehir, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Sylvia Henderson, MindTeam Solutions, Inc.
Dr. Shreya Hessler, Psy.D., The MINDset Center
Julie Higgins, T. Rowe Price
Amoretta M. (Amie) Hoeber, AMH Consulting
Chandra Walker Holloway, Holloway & Norman Law Group
Jamie Holmes-Kriger, Salisbury University
Song Hutchins, Asian-American Homeownership Counseling, Inc.
*** MaryBeth Hyland, SparkVision
Tracy Imm, Maryland Insurance Administration
JoAnn Ioannou, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Cheree' H. Johnson, McCormick & Co., Inc.
Kim Jones, Nonprofit Village
M. Therese Kelly, MLA, EdT, New Heights Center LLC
Heidi Kenny-Berman, Kenny Law Group, LLC
Kathy Kiernan, Open to the Possible Coaching & Consulting
Traci Kodeck, , MPH, HealthCare Access Maryland
Ruth S. Lenrow, Goucher College
America V. Lesh, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE)
Elizabeth Ann Liechty, Charter Financial Group
Brooke E. Lierman, House of Delegates/Brown Goldstein Levy LLP
Nancy Ryan Lowitt, MD, University of Maryland School of Medicine
Danielle Grilli Marcus, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP
Kathryn A. Marsh, Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office
Martha McKenna, McKenna Media
Robin McKinney, CASH Campaign of Maryland
Debora Gavin Merlock, Harford County Education Foundation
Carole B. Miller, MD, Saint Agnes Hospital/Ascension Health Care
Gena Mitchell, Devenio, Inc.
Kelly Mitchell, MS, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, impactHR, LLC
Grace Foxwell Murdock, Wicomico grows Kindness
Mary Hopkins Navies, Hopkins-Navies Management, Inc
Dawn O'Neill, Saint Agnes Healthcare
Aryani Sorg Ong, Six Hues Blog
Linda Ostovitz, Offit Kurman
Candace Osunsade, National Aquarium
Sheri Parks, Ph.D., Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA)
Laura Pasternak, MarketPoint, LLC
Delegate Dr. Edith Jerry Patterson, Maryland House of Delegates
Gina C. Pervall, MD, MDOT MVA Medical Advisory Board
Melinda B. Peters, RK&K
Katherine Pinkard, Pinkard Properties
Joan Debra Plisko, Plisko Sustainable Solutions, LLC
JaLynn Prince, Madison House Autism Foundation
Ella Pritsker, Ella Pritsker Couture
Carla A. Reid, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC)
Patrice J. Ricciardi, Freedom Federal Credit Union
Alicia N. Ritchie, Miles & Stockbridge
Carmel Roques, Keswick
Dr. Kim Schatzel, Towson University
Kelly M. Schulz, Maryland Department of Commerce
Chalarra A. Sessoms, LCSW-C, MSW, Wraparound Maryland, Inc.
Aziza T. Shad, MD, LifeBridge Health - Herman &
