Danielle Marcus Named to The Daily Record Top 100 Women for 2019

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Daily Record named Danielle Grilli Marcus, a counsel in the firm of Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP, to its 2019 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women.The Daily Record began Maryland’s Top 100 Women in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring.Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their accomplishments professionally, in the community and through mentoring.Five women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence, receiving the award for a third and final time.A panel of business professionals and previous Maryland’s Top 100 Women honorees from throughout the state reviewed the final applications and selected this year’s honorees."This year's Maryland's Top 100 Women are leading companies, charting new territory and inspiring the next generation. They are truly outstanding role models for all of us," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. "They show compassion and commitment to help others and to shape their communities. The Daily Record is honored to recognize their many achievements."The Maryland's Top 100 Women awards celebration will be held on April 15 starting with a reception at 5 p.m. at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., in Baltimore. The awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. followed by a dessert reception. The event hashtag is #TDRawards.Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the April 16 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com Circle of Excellence Sponsor of The Daily Record’s 2019 Maryland’s Top 100 Women is GBMC. Reception Sponsor is Notre Dame of Maryland University. Leadership Sponsor is Towson University. Celebration Sponsor is Executive Alliance. Preferred Seating Sponsors are Epsilon Registration and VPC, Inc.For more information about sponsorships and tickets to The Daily Record’s 2019 Maryland’s Top 100 Women, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com or call 443-524-8161.About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLPWith over 170 attorneys, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston provides a comprehensive range of sophisticated, cost-effective business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to global enterprises. Its growing Mid-Atlantic footprint includes sixteen offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.CONTACT: Erin McLaughlinPHONE: 443-524-8161EMAIL: emclaughlin@TheDailyRecord.comCONTACT: Mindee MosherPHONE: 410-659-6437EMAIL: mmosher@wtplaw.com2019 Maryland’s Top 100 Women***Indicates Circle of Excellence inducteeJeanne L. Allert, The Samaritan WomenKatie Allston, Marian HouseViolet M. Apple, Girl Scouts of Central MarylandLillian M. Argilagos, Viamericas CorporationDebra Reznick Attman, Long & Foster Real EstateMythili "Lee" Bachu, United Retirement Plan ConsultantsDonyel Gaskins Bacon, Department of DefenseMojdeh Bahar, USDATracey Barbour-Gillett, Abell FoundationZoa D. Barnes, Hill, Barnes & McInerney, LLCJoanna Freeman Barnett, Maryland Environmental Service*** Carol A. Beatty, State of MarylandKathleen A. Birrane, DLA PiperSharonne R. Bonardi, Comptroller of MarylandKaren Bond, Boys Hope Girls HopeDr. Debra A. Bright, Montgomery CollegeDr. Usa Bunnag, DDS Bunnag Comprehensive Dentistry, Bunnag Dental Associates, PA. & Smiles on Wings, Inc.Judy A. Carbone, HART for Animals, Inc.Mary Beth Carozza, Maryland State SenateAndrea E. Chapdelaine, Ph.D., Hood CollegeYen Dang, University of Maryland Eastern ShoreStacia Janaire Dashiell, Maryland Department of Juvenile ServicesPatricia Davidson, Johns Hopkins School of NursingElizabeth A. Dovec, MD, FACS, FASMBS, GBMC Comprehensive Obesity Management Program and NewTriNina Easton, SellersEaston Media*** Dr. Lorece Edwards, Morgan State UniversityDr. Chrys Egan, Salisbury UniversityKathryn Fiddler, Peninsula Regional Health SystemJuliet Grace Fisher, Orphans' Court for Baltimore CountyRev. Reba R. Fitchett, One Church One Child of MarylandMelvina Carrie Ford, Equal Rights CenterVictoria Gruber, Maryland Department of Legislative ServicesBeth Hehir, Bank of America Merrill LynchSylvia Henderson, MindTeam Solutions, Inc.Dr. Shreya Hessler, Psy.D., The MINDset CenterJulie Higgins, T. Rowe PriceAmoretta M. (Amie) Hoeber, AMH ConsultingChandra Walker Holloway, Holloway & Norman Law GroupJamie Holmes-Kriger, Salisbury UniversitySong Hutchins, Asian-American Homeownership Counseling, Inc.*** MaryBeth Hyland, SparkVisionTracy Imm, Maryland Insurance AdministrationJoAnn Ioannou, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, Greater Baltimore Medical CenterCheree' H. Johnson, McCormick & Co., Inc.Kim Jones, Nonprofit VillageM. Therese Kelly, MLA, EdT, New Heights Center LLCHeidi Kenny-Berman, Kenny Law Group, LLCKathy Kiernan, Open to the Possible Coaching & ConsultingTraci Kodeck, , MPH, HealthCare Access MarylandRuth S. Lenrow, Goucher CollegeAmerica V. Lesh, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE)Elizabeth Ann Liechty, Charter Financial GroupBrooke E. Lierman, House of Delegates/Brown Goldstein Levy LLPNancy Ryan Lowitt, MD, University of Maryland School of MedicineDanielle Grilli Marcus, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLPKathryn A. Marsh, Prince George's County State's Attorney's OfficeMartha McKenna, McKenna MediaRobin McKinney, CASH Campaign of MarylandDebora Gavin Merlock, Harford County Education FoundationCarole B. Miller, MD, Saint Agnes Hospital/Ascension Health CareGena Mitchell, Devenio, Inc.Kelly Mitchell, MS, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, impactHR, LLCGrace Foxwell Murdock, Wicomico grows KindnessMary Hopkins Navies, Hopkins-Navies Management, IncDawn O'Neill, Saint Agnes HealthcareAryani Sorg Ong, Six Hues BlogLinda Ostovitz, Offit KurmanCandace Osunsade, National AquariumSheri Parks, Ph.D., Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA)Laura Pasternak, MarketPoint, LLCDelegate Dr. Edith Jerry Patterson, Maryland House of DelegatesGina C. Pervall, MD, MDOT MVA Medical Advisory BoardMelinda B. Peters, RK&KKatherine Pinkard, Pinkard PropertiesJoan Debra Plisko, Plisko Sustainable Solutions, LLCJaLynn Prince, Madison House Autism FoundationElla Pritsker, Ella Pritsker CoutureCarla A. Reid, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC)Patrice J. Ricciardi, Freedom Federal Credit UnionAlicia N. Ritchie, Miles & StockbridgeCarmel Roques, KeswickDr. Kim Schatzel, Towson UniversityKelly M. Schulz, Maryland Department of CommerceChalarra A. Sessoms, LCSW-C, MSW, Wraparound Maryland, Inc.Aziza T. Shad, MD, LifeBridge Health - Herman &



