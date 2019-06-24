Dr. George R. Ayoub Selected as Best for Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry

George R. Ayoub, DDS, DICOI, MAAID, MAAIP

Goodyear, Arizona Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory

Dr. George Ayoub Selected as Top Dentist for Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA , UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- George R. Ayoub DDS, DICOI, MAAID, MAAIP has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Ayoub practices Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry at 14150 W. McDowell Rd in Goodyear, serving patients in Buckeye, Phoenix, Goodyear, Glendale and Avondale.Services include: Aesthetic Dentistry, Dental Implants (Placement and Restorations), Same-Day Crowns, Sedation for anxous patients, Teeth Whitening, Veneers, Treatment for Temperomandibular Joint Issues (TMD) including Occlusal (Bite) Guards and Botox, Dentures, Partial Dentures and Cosmetic FillingsDr. Ayoub received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in Los Angeles, where he also served as a clinical and pre-clinical instructor. Over his 17 years in practice, he has been awarded numerous honors including Mastership Status with the famed “Misch International Implant Institute”, with the “American Academy of Implant Prosthodontists” and from the the “International Congress of Oral Implantology”.Dr Ayoub is a member of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, Academy of Laser Dentistry, Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association and Arizona Dental Association.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. George R. Ayoub directly at 623-536-2040 or http://mcdowelldentistryaz.com The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no advertising, sponsorships, donations or fees in their selection process. Dentists are chosen based on experience, continuing education, training, and commitment to excellence.



