Northeast Ohio’s 2019 Female Entrepreneur Summit Announces List of 25 Noteworthy Speakers for October 23 Event

Intentional Networking, FES 2018 Nathalie Molina Nino, Investor, Author, Serial Entrepreneur, Morning Keynote Claire Coder, Founder of Aunt Flow, Afternoon Keynote Speaker

Eighth annual summit brings together seasoned entrepreneurs, business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs for a leadership conference to network, learn and grow

When we first created FES it was designed to give female entrepreneurs their own space to interact with other successful women - and clearly it’s still our mission with FES 2019. ” — Renée DeLuca Dolan

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contempo Design + Communications , founder and producer of the annual Female Entrepreneur Summit ( FES ), has announced a stellar list of speakers for its eighth annual day devoted to the female entrepreneur. FES is Cleveland’s signature event for female business leaders to connect, learn, and grow, and will take place on October 23rd at the Cleveland History Center. More than 25 successful industry professionals will share opportunities and personal testimonials at the 2019 FES. Female entrepreneur attendees will take away practical insights, honest advice and proven tactics to help them meet challenges head on and help their companies grow and thrive.According to Contempo Design + Communications president and FES Founder, Renée DeLuca Dolan, this year’s program is one of the best – with compelling speakers, productive networking opportunities and subject matter that directly speaks to the female entrepreneur, whether she’s in a start-up or scale-up mode.KEYNOTE SPEAKERSFES has announced the two keynote speakers at this year’s event. Nathalie Molina Niño will serve as morning keynote. She is the author of LEAPFROG, The New Revolution for Women Entrepreneurs (Penguin Random House, Tarcher Perigee) and an impact investor targeting high-growth businesses that benefit women and the planet.The afternoon keynote will be Claire Coder, the founder of Aunt Flow, an initiative with a mission to ensure everyone has access to menstrual products. Aunt Flow stocks over 300 companies across the U.S. with their 100% organic cotton tampons and pads.Presenters and panelists at this year’s summit represent a variety of industries and include:• Teresa Beasley – Chair of Public Law Practice Group at McDonald Hopkins, LLC• Patrice Blakemore – Director Goldman Sachs/10,000 Small Businesses in partnership with Cuyahoga Community College• Jane Campbell – Mayor of Cleveland 2011-5• Denise Carkhuff - Partner, Jones Day; Founder, Adrenaline Monkey• Jennifer Carro – Direct of Client Experience & Business Strategy at Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC• Gabrielle Christman – Founder & CEO of Hunter International Recruiting• Michael Ella – Value Advisor, Key Private Bank• Covesa K. Gragg -Entrepreneur/Event Planner/Speaker and Author; Owner, Covesa Kelly Events• Dana G. Hastings – Luma Wealth Advisor• Constance Hill-Johnson, MPA - Managing Director, Visiting Angels Senior Homecare• Yvette Ittu – President, Cleveland Development Advisors• Valerie Mayen - Founder, Yellow Cake Shop, Fashion Designer• Joe McClain – Director, Supplier Diversity for Eaton Corporation• Sheila A. Mixon - Executive Directors at Ohio River Valley Women’s Business Council (ORV-WBC)• Angela Morrow – LubriSource, Inc., President• Loretta Paganini – Founder, Loretta Paganini School of Cooking, Inc.• Shelley Pippin – Brewnuts, Co-Owner• Tiffaney Rankin, CPA – Sharehold, Maloney & Novotny• Annie Richie – Venture Partner, Jumpstart, Inc.• Kelsey Smith – Owner, Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes• Deborah Spake – Dean, College of Business Administration at Kent State University• Cheryl Strom – Regional Director, Origination, The Riverside Company• Kate Volzer- Co-Founder & CEO of Wisr• Janet Kendall White – Founder & CEO Berkshire Group, Inc.PROGRAMThe 2019 FES will cover an array of topics designed to help entrepreneurs learn and succeed. Sessions at FES will include:• Opportunity Entrepreneurs vs. Necessity Entrepreneurs• WBENC Certification• Top Strategies to Improve Revenue and Profitability• The Entrepreneurs Effective Exit• Opportunity Zones and Investments for Female Entrepreneurs• Intentional NetworkingA lunchtime program will feature a panel discussion and dessert tasting from three of the best dessert makers in Cleveland: Loretta Paganini, Shelley Pippin, and Kelsey Smith. The daylongevent includes multiple networking opportunities at a Sponsor Showcase area featuring more than 40 resource tables and concludes with a draw for a variety of valuable door prizes.“I’m thrilled to bring back this event for the eighth year running,” said DeLuca Dolan. “When we first created FES it was designed to give female entrepreneurs their own space to interact with other successful women who have paved the way - and clearly it’s still our mission and needed more than ever.”Tickets are $199, but until June 30th, they will be available at a discounted rate of $149. Sponsorship opportunities exist at multiple levels.To register and learn more about the conference visit www.contempocleveland.com/fes Contempo Design + Communications is the event producer for FES 2019, and presenting sponsor is Kent State University College of Business Administration. Host Committee Sponsors include Ahola Human Capital Management, Buckingham, Doolittle and Burroughs, LLC, Cuyahoga Community College, Jumpstart, KeyBank - Key4Women, Ladies & Gentlemen, Luma Wealth, Maloney + Novotny, Ursuline College. VIP Reception Sponsors include Ancora and W.F. Hann & Sons.FEMALE ENTREPRENEURSHIP STATSFemale entrepreneurship is on the rise. According to the 2018 State of Women-Owned Business Report by American Express, the number of women-owned businesses increased a dramatic 31 times between 1972 and 2018, rising from 402,000 (4.6% of all firms) in 1972 to 12.3 million (40% of all firms) in 2018.Nationally, the number of women-owned businesses surged 58%, while all businesses increased only 12%. The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NABI) reported that the number of Ohio women-owned businesses in the state grew 37 percent since 2007 while the Cleveland Metropolitan Area showed slightly more than a 52 percent increase.About Contempo Design + CommunicationsFounded in 1996 by Renée DeLuca Dolan, as Contempo Communications, the company today is a full-service design and communications firm providing visual branding, environmental graphic design and digital creative for businesses and organizations throughout Northeast Ohio. Contempo Design + Communications is the official design partner of the Cleveland Indians. www.contempocleveland.com Female Entrepreneur SummitOctober 23, 2019Cleveland History Center10825 East Blvd, Cleveland



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.