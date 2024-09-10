FES 2024 - 10th Annual Female Entrepreneur Summit Will Take Place October 9 in Cleveland

Mary DeMichele, Morning Keynote Paul Roetzer, Luncheon Keynote, founder and CEO Marketing AI Institute Sixth Level Essayists

Keynote speakers, book signings, networking, inspiration and education for female entrepreneurs and women in business all day summit is back!

Attendees will leave with sound advice and inspired action in areas that are critical to their businesses.” — Renée DeLuca Dolan, President, Contempo Design + Communications

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Female Entrepreneur Summit FES ) is a day-long networking and educational symposium for women business leaders who are starting, mid-level, scaling or planning to exit their businesses. FES was developed by design firm founder Renee DeLuca Dolan to gather established and new entrepreneurs looking to start, scale and make positive impact with their businesses.“The Female Entrepreneur Summit is a catalyst for conversation and learning between women who have found success in the entrepreneur space, and those who are looking for guidance, inspiration and networking opportunities,” DeLuca Dolan said.Panel discussions and breakout sessions covering improv, AI and marketing, leadership, access to capital along with other key areas will be led by accomplished businesswomen, professional speakers, authors and keynotes from around the U.S.“Attendees will leave with sound advice and inspired action in areas that are critical to their businesses. I am especially excited for guests to hear this year’s FES keynote speakers who are accomplished disruptors and changemakers in their industries,” DeLuca Dolan added.Morning Keynote: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM - Mary DeMicheleRise ‘n Shine and Get Your Brain Online, So You Can Deal with the Stressful and Unexpected Every Day: Each day can bring stress and uncertainty, and this can trigger our brain to go into a state of protection where situations and people may seem like a threat. When we or someone we know is in this state, communication is difficult and can lead to miscommunication, poor relationships, toxic culture, lost costumers, staff turnover and other unwanted outcomes. So, what do we do? The answer to getting our brains back “online” comes from a surprising source, Improv. Yes, improv. While improv might look scary, experiencing it can feel incredibly safe and joyful with this research-based and trauma informed approach. Start the day with this energizing, interactive, and supportive session. Leave with strategies you can apply and integrate personally and professionally today and everyday.The midday luncheon keynote will focus on AI and marketing. The AI Opportunity: How AI Will Transform Your Company and Career. As artificial intelligence advances what’s possible with technology, a next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs are emerging. These professionals aren’t defined as next-gen because of age, but rather their approach to embracing change and applying smarter (i.e. AI-powered) technologies.In this keynote, Paul Roetzer, founder and CEO of Marketing AI Institute and SmarterX, lays out the vision and opportunity for next-gen leaders who use AI to deliver the personalization and experiences modern buyers expect, unlock previously unimaginable creative possibilities and drive unparalleled efficiency and revenue growth. Attendees will learn what AI is and why it matters to practitioners and leaders, and why generative AI is transforming brands and businesses, how to identify and prioritize AI use cases. Business owners and entrepreneurs will learn how to achieve better business outcomes and how to prepare their teams for piloting and scaling AI.Breakout sessions include access to capital and self care for women business owners and female entrepreneurs as well as an intentional networking session for all attendees.Finally, the afternoon keynote will be facilitated by Lorri Slesh and will include contributing essayists to the Amazon bestselling book, "The Sixth Level," Jodi Berg, Elaine Russell Reolfi, Anne Richards, Rachel Yvonne Talton, and Meredith Weil. For the first time, essential aspects of women’s social psychology are defined, reshaping a shared reality that improves the quality of human interaction and improves profitability and sustainability in business.Tickets are onsite now: https://FES2024.eventbrite.com Presented by: Contempo Design + Communications ; Gold Sponsor include: KeyBank, Key4Women; Silver Sponsor: Ambassador Crawford College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Kent State University; Bronze Sponsors: Kim Evinsky Realtor, Ahola Payroll & HR Solutions, The Wielacher Group at Morgan Stanley, Evergreen Podcasts, Impressia Bank, JumpStart, Inc., Corporate College East, GS10KSB-Cuyahoga Community College; Contributing Sponsors: Beachwood Chamber of Commerce and First Federal of Lakewood. For sponsorship information please contact: reneedelucadolan@icloud.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.