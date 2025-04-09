Cleveland Guardians Partner with Landor to “Outplay Ordinary”

Tanner Bibee, Pitcher Steven Kwan, Left Fielder Guardians Social Header

The bold new brand platform and visual identity launches for the 2025 baseball season

At Contempo Design + Communications we are dedicated to transforming ideas into impactful designs that elevate brands and inspire connections” — Renée DeLuca Dolan, President and Founder of Contempo

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cleveland Guardians , in collaboration with Landor , the world leading brand consultants, today announced the launch of “Outplay Ordinary” – a bold new brand platform and refreshed visual identity set to debut in the 2025 baseball season. This initiative marks a significant step in the team’s evolution of the Guardians brand, designed to deepen fan engagement, ignite excitement, and unite the club under a unified brand vision for seasons to come.Harnessing its expertise in sports branding and brand experience, Landor collaborated with the Cleveland Guardians and Contempo Design + Communications to craft a holistic brand platform that speaks to both lifelong fans and the next generation of Guardians supporters. The process included immersive workshops, creative exploration, and fan-driven testing to ensure the platform reflects the spirit of Cleveland and the passion of its baseball community.“The Cleveland Guardians are stepping into the future with a brand platform that reflects our relentless drive, our deep connection rooted in Cleveland, and the passion of our fans. Working alongside Landor and Contempo, we’ve built a platform that redefines how our team shows up - on the field, in the community, and in the hearts of our fans,” says Alex King, executive vice president, marketing & brand strategy of the Cleveland Guardians.The creative execution focuses on evolution rather than revolution, leveraging and adapting existing brand assets to create a fresh, cohesive look. The “Outplay Ordinary” platform transforms the Guardians brand into a multi-dimensional experience – infusing character, energy and novelty into every aspect of the brand and welcoming fans before, during and after a game.Landor worked in close collaboration with the Guardians brand team as well as the Guardians longstanding local agency, Contempo Design + Communications, to ensure the new brand campaign resonated with the Cleveland fanbase.“At Contempo Design + Communications we are dedicated to transforming ideas into impactful designs that elevate brands and inspire connections,” says Renee DeLuca Dolan, founder of Contempo. “In partnering with Landor and the Guardians, we believe we furthered that mission in creating a visually compelling and a strategically centered design language that best represents this next chapter of the Cleveland Guardians, its team, its fan and its city.”The refreshed design system builds on the team’s industrial roots, incorporating refined typography, a dynamic color palette, and a contemporary graphic language that amplifies energy on and off the field. From in-ballpark experiences, billboards, promotions, and digital communications, the new identity ensures the Guardians brand is felt as much as it is seen.“At Landor, we believe in crafting brands that inspire loyalty and create impact. Partnering with the Cleveland Guardians has been an incredible opportunity to shape a brand platform that captures the team’s indomitable spirit while paving the way for the next generation of fans. ‘Outplay Ordinary’ is more than a tagline. It’s a call to action, a mindset, and a commitment to making every moment extraordinary,” says Jordan Taylor, creative director at LandorThrough this collaboration, the Cleveland Guardians aim to create a dynamic brand experience that deepens the connection between the team and its fans, and reflects the team's history, its commitment to Cleveland, and its vision for the future, on and off the field.###About The Cleveland Guardians: The Cleveland Guardians Baseball Club, established in 1901 as one of the four Charter members of the American League, is an organization striving to unite and inspire the City of Cleveland with the power of team. The Guardians organization has provided superior customer service and entertainment to over 60 million fans at Progressive Field since the gates opened in 1994.About Landor: We are Landor. World-leading brand consultants, underpinned by the most expansive strategic & creative capabilities in our category. We make brands more valuable and less vulnerable. We build brands differently. We work with our clients to define and solve their business problems through the lens of brand. We strategically join the dots between our design, experience, governance and measurement capabilities, and always connect our brand work to business outcomes. Landor companies also include amp (sonic branding), bdg (workplace & architectural experts), Deep Local (creative technologists) and ManvsMachine (3D motion design). We are part of WPP. www.landor.com About Contempo Design + Communications: Founded in 1996, Contempo Design + Communications is a leading creative services firm specializing in comprehensive branding solutions and implementation of innovative marketing strategies. With a commitment to excellence, we offer a diverse range of services including branding, marketing collateral, digital advertising, and environmental graphic design. Our team of experts collaborates closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that elevate their brand presence and engage their target audience. At Contempo, we believe in the power of design to transform ideas into impactful experiences. For more information, visit www.contempocleveland.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.