A Masters Pool with a Purpose: M4Max Challenge Registration Opens Monday, April 7

NEWBURY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated M4Max Challenge returns in 2025, with registration officially opening on Monday, April 7. This unique virtual Masters pool offers community members the chance to compete for exciting cash prizes while supporting Camp Ho Mita Koda , the nation’s first and oldest operating summer camp for children living with Type 1 Diabetes The event was founded by Chris Mikolay, a dedicated Type 1 Diabetes advocate and longtime supporter of Camp Ho Mita Koda. Inspired by his son Max, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, Mikolay created the M4Max Challenge as a way to combine his love of golf with a meaningful cause. Over the years, the event has experienced remarkable growth, bringing together a global community of nearly 4,000 participants annually and raising critical funds to support life-changing camp experiences for children with diabetes.The 2025 challenge is poised to be a historic one, as it is expected to push lifetime fundraising past the $1 million milestone for Camp Ho Mita Koda. In 2024 alone, the event raised nearly $250,000, awarded more than 300 cash prizes, and co-champions took home $20,000 each. Organizers hope to make an even greater impact this year.How It Works:• Pick Your Teams: Purchase 1 team for $25, 2 teams for $40, or 4 teams for $65.• Win Big: Two-thirds of all entry fees go directly into a wide variety of cash prizes.• Support Kids with T1D: One-third of all entry fees and 100% of additional donations benefit Camp Ho Mita Koda, funding camp programs and “camperships” for children in need.Exclusive Bonus Prizes: Back again this year, if participants donate just $25 extra beyond their entry fee, they can enter one or both of these raffles:• 3-night stay at a stunning home on Pebble Beach’s Legendary 17-Mile Drive which also includes $4,000 to use however the winner chooses during their trip.• Private Jet to 2025 Ryder Cup and Two Tickets. Two lucky winners (each bringing a friend) will fly from Cleveland to Long Island, New York, and back on Friday, September 26th for Day 1 of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Each winner will also receive $1,000 in spending money for the day, including transfers from the Long Island airport to the tournament.“When I started a Masters pool many years ago, I had no idea it could become such a force for good,” said Chris Mikolay, M4Max Challenge founder. “Every year I’m astounded by the generosity of our community and how the pool continues to grow. Last year we had participants from 4 continents, 12 countries and 48 states. I believe it must be the largest – and certainly the most charitable – Masters pool on planet earth.”Golf fans and supporters are encouraged to take part in this impactful and exciting event. Registration opens Monday, April 7 at https://max.propelmg.com/ For more information about the M4Max Challenge and Camp Ho Mita Koda, visit https://camphomitakoda.org/masters-for-max/ If you would like to support this non-profit’s mission, tax-Deductible donations can be made online at https://camphomitakoda.org/donate/ or mailed to: Camp Ho Mita Koda 14040 Auburn Rd. Newbury Twp, OH 44065About Camp Ho Mita Koda:Mission: To help children living with Type 1 Diabetes grow in mind, body, and spirit through an outdoor camping experience that strengthens their confidence and creates a community of peers.Camp Ho Mita Koda is an independent non-profit organization located in Geauga County , OH. It is the world’s oldest and longest-running residential camp for kids living with Type 1 Diabetes. Since its founding in 1929, the camp has provided thousands of children with the opportunity to experience the joys of summer camp while empowering them to live healthy and fulfilling lives. Today, the organization offers a variety of programs for kids living with Type 1 Diabetes and their loved ones, including Summer Camp, Family Camp, Teen Weekend, Women’s Wellness Retreat and more.When this programming ends, Camp partners with local organizations to host mission-partner camps to support more children in Northeast Ohio. Annually, the non-profit’s programming reaches over 2,000 adults and children.For more information, please visit https://camphomitakoda.org ###

