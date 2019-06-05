NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce honors Burlington County and Marlboro Township at D-Day Procurement Expo

NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce has rolled out a new Veteran-Friendly Municipality program in New Jersey and Burlington County,and Marlboro township in Monmouth County are the first to become certified. The counties will be awarded and honored at the chamber’s D-Day procurement expo on June 6th, 2019 at 9:00 AM. The D-Day procurement expo will be held at Rowan College at Burlington County, Vuotta Hall, in the auditorium, located at 300 College Circle, Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054The certification program, which was designed by the NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce, recognizes municipalities and counties that pass a resolution committing to helping veterans in the following ways:1. Proactively notify veteran-owned businesses registered with the state of New Jersey of each public bid opportunity.2. In the procurement of goods and services, in accordance with N.J.S.A. 40A:11-42(d), the municipality shall make a good faith effort to award 6% of the total contract dollars to Veteran Owned Business Enterprises.3. In the hiring of employees, the municipality, subject to all New Jersey Civil Service regulations, shall make a good faith effort to achieve a hiring goal of a minimum of 5% veteran workforce.4. Establish Veteran-Only parking spots (minimum of 3) in municipally-owned parking lots.This program creates a way forward for veterans at the municipal and county levels, where historically, there was limited focus on veteran’s economic development. “This resolution empowers municipalities and counties to show good faith to the Veterans community and create a pathway for veterans to succeed either in skilled labor positions or through contracting opportunities” said Colonel (Ret) Jeff Cantor, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce.“We are excited that we can support our Veterans and help them economically and holistically. They have provided us with freedom, so this is the least we can do to show our support to them” said Marlboro Mayor Jonathan Hornik. Mayor Hornik jumped at the chance to be the first municipality in the state to become certified by pledging their support. “In fact, we will go above what is required by also adding to the resolution our commitment to veterans by providing discounts on local licenses and permit fees, promoting state fee exemptions for local metered parking, a municipal commuter lot permit fee waiver/reimbursement for Purple Heart recipients, and holding at least one “Patriot Day” public celebration honoring the service of veterans on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and/or the anniversary of 9-11” said Mayor Jonathan Hornik. Marlboro Township council adopted the resolution, Resolution #2019-191, and it was passed unanimously at the May 16th Town Council meeting.“Burlington County has a strong commitment to our men and women who have served in our armed forces and to those who are still protecting our nation. By providing employment opportunities and assistance to veteran business owners we can do our part to assure that our brave Veterans are receiving all of the support and benefits they deserve,” said Freeholder Director Tom Pullion. “The County is working to establish hiring goals and a process to make it easier for veteran-owned businesses to do business with the County.”Any county or municipality can obtain a copy of the resolution from the NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce by emailing them at info@njveteranschamber.com. The NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce will work with counties and municipalities to provide support with implementing this resolution and will help them find qualified veteran business entities to meet their goals. “Veterans have done so much, putting their lives on hold to support our country. Now it’s our turn to support them. Our organization will work tirelessly to make every opportunity available for veterans and service-connected disabled veterans and build the infrastructure that will make them successful” said Cantor.Additional information can be found on the organization’s website at www.njveteranschamber.com , or by emailing the organization at info@njveteranschamber.com.###



